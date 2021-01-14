DJ Pauly D Admits to ‘Using’ His Girlfriend, Nikki Hall

Jersey Shore star DJ Pauly DelVecchio admitted to using his girlfriend, Nikki Hall. Pauly is ready to introduce Nikki to his roommates–a big step for the former bachelor–but he’s also trying to take advantage of the situation.

The girls are still at odds after the fiasco at Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. And aside from Angelina, Deena Cortese is the only one of the original girls to join Season 4 of Family Vacation. Deena previously revealed that Jenni “JWoww” Farley threatened to leave the show if Deena made amends with Angelina, but Pauly has a plan. He wants to use Nikki to get Deena and Angelina to sit in the same room.

Pauly made the proposition while having dinner with Deena, her husband Chris Buckner, and Vinny Guadagnino, according to a sneak peek clip of Thursday’s episode, obtained by People.

“I want to get her to come out here, but I don’t want to do a bunch of separate little dinners,” Paula asked. “I want everybody to come — will you come?”

Deena immediately agreed. “Yeah,” she said. “I mean, I want to meet her!”

Pauly was shocked that his plan worked that easily.”Using Nikki as like, the trump card to get Deena to sit down — if this doesn’t work, I’m all out of options,” he added in a confessional.

Deena Was Hesitant When She Realized Angelina Would Be There

Sensing Deena agreed to easily to the dinner, the guys clarified that Angelina would also be at the same dinner. Currently, even though they’re in the same hotel, the crew has been hanging out with Angelina and Deena separately. Pauly said he wanted the separation to end, but tried to assuage Deenas fears by saying the dinner wouldn’t have anything to do with Angelina’s wedding, which, by the time Season 4 was being filmed, happened 10 months ago.

“If I could have everybody there, it’s not about Deena and Angelina fighting, wedding, nothing — that s*** won’t even be mentioned,” Pauly said. “You won’t even talk to Angelina. She’d sit over there and you’d sit over there. It’s a Nikki dinner. It’s a Pauly, Nikki dinner.”

The clip finished with Deena looking worried about her decision.

Nikki Pauly Met on Reality TV

It wasn’t Jersey Shore, but Nikki and Pauly met on a reality show. She appeared on both seasons of a Double Shot at Love, a dating show where Pauly and Vinny “tried to find love.” Even though Pauly fell for Nikki in season one, he broke up with her.

The show was renewed for a second season and even though Pauly and Nikki weren’t on good terms she decided to return because she figured it would be fun. The chemistry reignited during the second season, and the couple confirmed they were still together during the October 2020 reunion special.

In a new interview, Pauly revealed that Nikki had met his 7-year-old daughter, Amabella Sophia Market. “Yes, I’m actually in Rhode Island right now,” the 40-year-old told In Touch Weekly. “I’m with my daughter [and Nikki].” Pauly shares Amabella with Amanda Market. The duo had a one-night stand in Las Vegas.

Pauly and Nikki have been quarantining together, and the Instagram influencer said it has helped their relationship. “I think most people would assume, ‘They’re toxic, they would never make it,’ but we’ve been doing great,” she told People in October 2020. “Quarantine helps a lot because it’s a real test on a relationship when you’re in one place with somebody.”

