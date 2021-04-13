Pauly D Reveals Whether or not Snooki Will Return to ‘Jersey Shore’

Pauly D recently sat down for a chat with California Live to promote his new business venture — subs. “Pauly D’s Italian Subs” offers a traditional Italian sub delivered right to your door. Pauly D revealed that his product is now available on Grubhub for all to enjoy.

After discussing his new subs, Pauly D was also asked about the next season of Jersey Shore — and whether or not everyone’s favorite meatball would be back, despite quitting the show after Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding. The decision came after Snooki, Deena, and J-Woww made a speech during the wedding reception, and something they said really offended Angelina, according to E! News. Despite the ladies insisting their jokes were all in good fun, Angelina flipped out.

“It’s the wrong f*cking place. It’s the wrong time. You don’t do this at somebody’s wedding,” she said on an episode that aired last summer. Despite the girls trying to explain themselves, Angelina wasn’t having it. Things got so bad, that Snooki decided that her time on Jersey Shore was over.

“I’m quitting, I think. I think this is it. This is not fun,” Snooki said during the episode. “I just love my roomies, always. ‘Jersey Shore’ is literally my life. I never would have met my best friends, so the fact that is has to end like this, for me, it really sucks,” she added.

So, is Snooki really done with the show for good?

Here’s what you need to know:

Pauly D Revealed That Snooki ‘Pops in’ During the new Season

It’s not at all surprising that Snooki couldn’t stay away from her roomies! While she isn’t expected to return in a full-time capacity on the next season of the show, Pauly D revealed that she does make at least one appearance.

“Snooki’s no longer doing the show. Is there another season in the works still?” Pauly D was asked during his interview with California Live.

“Yes. So, we’re currently still filming. And she pops in, I don’t know if she’s here to stay or not — I hope so — that’s our sister. I have a feeling she is,” he shared. It seemed like he wanted to say something else, but he refrained, going with “She misses us and we miss her.”

Snooki hasn’t confirmed nor denied whether or not she will be back as part of the Jersey Shore cast in 2021 or beyond.

Pauly D Can’t Believe That ‘Jersey Shore’ Has Been so Successful

Pauly D was asked whether or not he had any idea that Jersey Shore would “blow up” the way it has over the past decade. He said that he didn’t even know what he was signing up for in the beginning!

“No, not at all. Actually, when I first signed [on] for the show, I didn’t know what the show was. We didn’t have a name for the show. I thought it was going to be like some like ‘Real World,’ and maybe one day I’ll tell my kids that I was on a television show. But, here we are, almost 12 years later, still going, still filming,” Pauly D said.

Pauly D went on to say that he’s grateful for the opportunities Jersey Shore has afforded him over the years.

“It’s been a blessing for me, I’ve been able to take my career to the next level, being a touring DJ, world-known, and able to do what I love for a living, has been a blessing,” he added.

