Ronnie Magro’s Ex Shares Message About His Arrest

Jenn Harley, the ex-girlfriend of Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro, spoke out after fans flooded her Instagram posts with questions about the MTV reality star’s arrest.

It was suspected that Saffire Matos, a lash technician who has been dating the Jersey Shore star since last fall, was the other person involved. However, she has not spoken out about the arrest and Ronnie and Saffire are still following each other on social media.

One fan asked Jenn: “My question is did Ronnie hurt his current girlfriend? And why isn’t it detailed all over the media? When it was you and him, we knew what was going on.”

Jenn suspected that Saffire was being silenced. “She’s probably getting guilt trip so bad right now, and being conditioned that somehow this is her fault, and SHE did this 🤦‍♀️ it’s not the first time won’t be the last,” the IG influencer shared.

Ronnie’s Lawyers Arent Sharing Much Information

Details about the new incident have been scarce, with Ronnie’s lawyers telling People they were not going to make statements.

“We have just learned of the new allegations against Ronnie and need some additional time to further investigate,” they said. “As such, we will not be making any other statements at this time.”

Ronnie, 35, was arrested on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, per People. He was released from jail after posting a $100,000 bond, but it could turn out to be a bad situation for Ronnie.

TMZ was the first to report about Ronnies April 22 arrest.

The Jersey Shore alum is currently on probation after copping a plea deal last year for a domestic violence case that involved Jenn in 2019. He pled no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest and was mandated to complete three years of probation, to pay $20,000 to a battered women’s shelter, finish a 52-week domestic violence class and serve 30 days of community service in Nevada.

Jenn Hinted She Wants Full Custody of Ariana

After Ronnie was detained on Thursday, April 22, Jenn rushed to Los Angeles from Las Vegas to pick up their 3-year-old daughter 3-year-old Ariana Sky. The toddler had been in Ronnie’s care at the time of his arrest and stayed with Ronnie’s brother while Jenn was traveling to get her back.

After getting Ariana from her uncle’s house in California, Jenn hinted that she might fight for full custody of her 3-year-old daughter.

“I want my baby home,” she wrote via her Instagram story, noted by Us Weekly. “Last time I’m ever making this drive.” She also shared a picture of her cuddling with the toddler, saying she couldn’t drive with Ariana in her arms like that but she would hug her for as long as she needed.

Jenn is concerned about Ariana being around Ronnie. “Jenn has been concerned about his behavior in front of Ariana and it’s been an issue she’s been worried about,” an insider told the publication. “She knows he always has this pattern and that he does not change.”

