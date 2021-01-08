Sammi Isn’t Inviting These Jersey Shore Stars To Her Wedding

Don’t expect Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s wedding to be a Jersey Shore affair. The MTV alum did not invite DJ Pauly Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino to her nuptials, the friends told In Touch Weekly in an exclusive interview. Sammi’s wedding was postponed because of the pandemic, and she hasn’t revealed her new date. Either way, Pauly and Vinny said they didn’t merit an invitation.

“I have not spoken to Sammi and I didn’t get an invite,” Pauly, 40, told the outlet. Vinny, 33, simply added, “Same.”

Since her high-profile relationship with fellow Jersey Shore star Ronnie Magro, she’s gone on to become engaged to Christian Biscardi.

Over the summer, she wished her fiance a happy birthday on Instagram. “Wishing my 😍 handsome partner in crime for life @_biscardi a very special HAPPY BIRTHDAYYY!!!!” she wrote in August. “I can’t wait to celebrate this day with you!! 🤪 I love you to the moon and back ♥️ my everything.”

Sammi Has Distanced Herself From Her Old Roommates

The crew hasn’t remained in contact with Sammi since the series originally ended in 2012. She asked to join again when Jersey Shore was rebooted in 2018, but she declined the invite. At the time, rumors swirled that she didn’t want to return to the series because of her tumultuous relationship with ex-boyfriend Ronnie Magro.

The former couple’s relationship drama was one of the major storylines on Jersey Shore. This included the infamous note, where Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley anonymously told Sammi that Ronnie was being unfaithful.

Sammi previously said she didn’t want to put herself in “toxic” situations anymore.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she said at the time. “At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

“However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies,” she continued. “I’ve decided to focus on me, my future, and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me!”

Ronnie Has Moved on With Girlfriend Saffire Matos

While Sammi has largely remained out of the headlines while pursuing her new relationship, the same cannot be said for Ronnie. His relationship with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley was tumultuous, ending with Ronnie being arrested in October 2019 after an incident with his ex. The couple shares 2-year-old daughter Ariana Sky together.

Ronnie pleaded no contest to the charges against him stemming from the October 2019 event and was sentenced to three years of probation. He also had to pay $20,000 to Jewish Family Services of L.A., follow a three-year protection order, and serve 30 days of community labor in Nevada, as noted by Asbury Park Press.

Toward the end of 2020, the Jersey Shore star announced he entered a new relationship with eyelash technician Saffire Matos. The two often gush over each other on social media, with the two hinting they’ve found their soulmate.

“2021 gave me something special 🐻 🤍. My other half,” she captioned a January 7 Instagram post. “Damn you could’ve at least hit me with the good filter baby!!! 🤣🐻” Ronnie wrote back.

“I am thankful for you everyday 🙏#MyOtherHalf #🐻Tings,” he wrote in a post of his own. “My handsome 😍🐻two bears my best friend and lover in one,” Saffire wrote in the comment section.

