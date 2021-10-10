Snooki Posts Sweet Pictures of Her Daughter & Youngest Son

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, best known for her appearance on “Jersey Shore” and its spin-off series, “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” is a mother to three children. The 33-year-old recently shared a sweet moment between her daughter, Giovanna, 7, and her youngest son, Angelo, 2, on social media.

Polizzi uploaded the Instagram post that consisted of three photos on October 8. In the first image, Giovanna held on to her younger brother, who was wearing a camouflage print T-shirt. The following photo showed the 2-year-old touching the back of his sister’s neck. Meanwhile, Giovanna smiled brightly and focused her gaze on the photographer. In the final snap, the first-grader continued to hold her brother.

“Sissy & her buddy [smiling face surrounded by heart emoji] #munchkins,” wrote Polizzi.

Many commenters noted that Polizzi and her daughter look similar in the comments section.

“How did someone straight clone themselves?! That’s crazy!” commented one social media user.

“[S]he’s literally a mini you !!! [crying emoji][red heart emoji],” wrote a different commenter.

Snooki Uploaded a Picture of Her Two Sons in October 2021

On October 2, Polizzi also shared a snap that featured her eldest child, Lorenzo, 9, and Angelo with her Instagram followers. In the photo, the 9-year-old sat in the grass while his brother stood next to him. Polizzi captioned the post “My boys [folded hands emoji] [blue heart emoji].”

Quite a few social media users took to the comments section to compliment Polizzi’s children.

“They are both so handsome [heart-eye emoji],” wrote a commenter.

“Both so cute, very handsome boys [two blue heart emoji],” commented a different Instagram user.

Snooki Discussed How Giovanna & Lorenzo Helped With Angelo When He Was a Baby

During a June 2019 interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Polizzi discussed when she discovered that she was going to have her youngest son. She revealed that she and her husband, Jionni LaValle, “had been trying to have a baby for like a year.”

“It just wasn’t happening because I think I was stressed about just life, you know, just work and stuff, it just wasn’t happening so I finally forgot about it,” said the mother-of-three.

She then shared that she “went to the dude ranch in September” 2018, while filming “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

“Of course, I was drinking wine and enjoying myself and I thought I was sick from the wine so I just kept drinking I was like, ‘oh if I have another glass I’ll feel better’ and I got home and I took a test and I went to the doctor and he was like, ‘yeah you’re seven weeks.’ I was like, ‘is he okay I was just drinking so much wine,’” said Polizzi.

She then clarified that Angelo was “completely healthy.”

During the interview, she also shared that Giovanna and Lorenzo were “helpful” when Angelo was first born.

“I mean my daughter gets jealous a little bit but if I’m doing something or I’m busy or I just want to lay down I’m just like Lorenzo can you just give him the bottle. Giovanna go just make sure he knows you’re there,” shared the MTV personality.

