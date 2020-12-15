Hailey Bieber Shares Her Makeup-Free Face to Fans

Hailey Bieber recently shared a photo of her face without any makeup, offering fans a rare behind-the-scenes look of the A-list star.

In a series of Instagram stories, Bieber shared what five beauty products she uses every day on her skin. Though she didn’t provide brand names for every product, she explained what each one does, and emphasized the important ingredients in some of them as well.

Bieber began her routine with a 10 minute moisturizing mask and under eye mask, followed by a peptide serum. Then, she applied a moisturizing serum with niacinamide, as well as another layer of moisturizer. She finished her routine with some SPF cream to protect her face from the sun. You can watch the whole time lapse video of her skincare routine below.

Bieber Has Perioral Dermatitis, a Skin Condition That Makes Her Face Extra Sensitive

“Seguido por: sérum hidratante com niacinamida (porque é o ingrediente de skincare favorito da vida) e protetor solar!!” – Hailey Bieber via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/XCW4s4XQ16 — Portal Baldwin BR (@portalbaldwin) December 12, 2020

In a post to her Instagram story, Baldwin revealed that she has perioral dermatitis, a skin condition. Sharing a makeup-free selfie of her face, Baldwin wrote, “I have something called perioral dermatitis which I’ve had for a few years now.

Baldwin continued, “It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth, or sometimes around and under my eyes. Some things I noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that’s too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF.” This explains why she’s so meticulous about her skincare routine!

In subsequent Instagram Story slides, Baldwin said she now opts for hypoallergenic products, and organic laundry detergent. She recommended against “self diagnosing,” and suggested people talk to a dermatologist for a proper diagnosis.

Here’s the Mayo Clinic’s definition of perioral dermatitis: “With perioral dermatitis, small red, pus-filled bumps appear around the mouth. It can also affect the skin around the nose, cheeks and eyes. The exact cause of perioral dermatitis is unknown, but misuse or overuse of corticosteroid inhalers, nasal sprays and creams may play a role.”

Hailey Pulled Justin onto Her Skincare Routine During Quarantine to Help Him With His Acne

It’s not just Hailey who’s working on perfecting her skin this year. She’s been helping her husband, too, while they’ve been spending more time at home this year.

During an episode of their Facebook series The Biebers on Watch, Bieber explained, “Justin has really nice skin naturally, [but] over the last two years he’s been struggling with adult onset acne breakouts. So, [since] I’m super into skincare and especially since we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine, I told him that by the time we exit [isolation] he’s going to have glowing, perfect skin.”

Justin also weighed in on their new bonding activity. He said that he cites Bieber’s glowing skin as the reason why he trusts her to help him with his own. “She’s been picking and prodding at my skin,” he said. “She pops [my zits], [and then] she puts [on] serum and does masks for me.”