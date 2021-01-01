Hailey Bieber New Year’s Eve Outfit: Model Rocks a Little Black Dress With Justin

Hailey Bieber’s New Year’s Eve outfit was a total wardrobe staple. The model and wife of Justin Bieber rocked a little black dress with unique cutouts in the chest area, along with gold jewelry and the sleek bun hairdo she’s famous for.

The Bieber clan had a lot to celebrate on New Year’s this year: Justin performed a full concert for the first time in nearly four years, in a concert livestream with T Mobile. While Justin performed, Hailey watched nearby, sharing videos of his performance to her Instagram, and writing at one point, “so proud of you”

Hailey’s little black dress was made by Saint Laurent.

LOOK: Bieber’s Little Black Dress From Saint Laurent

Bieber’s dress was made by the high end fashion line Saint Laurent, formerly known as Yves Saint Laurent. She tagged the brand in an Instagram photo of her full outfit, which you can see below.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Hailey opened up about how her life has changed during quarantine, and what she does to stay feeling fit and healthy. “It was very jarring to go from a busy lifestyle where I’m constantly moving to complete standstill, so I gave myself a quarantine workout routine,” she told the magazine. “I used to be a dancer, so I love Pilates because it really elongates and strengthens my muscles. That’s probably my favorite workout. I also recently started to box for some cardio. I found that remembering the combinations and learning how move your body in boxing has been good for mental health.”

Hailey also shared an easy beauty secret that she’s turned to during quarantine. “I love to be able to like sweat in a steam and then follow it with cold water, especially during the flu season or if you feel a cold coming on,” she told Harper’s. “It’s a good stress-reliever too.”

Hailey Shares Her Fashion Secrets & Go-To Outfits

Hailey’s playful yet timeless fashion style has long since been the envy of Beliebers around the world. She’s talked at length in the past about how she constructs her wardrobe, and what some of her favorite items in her closet are.

To Glamour this month, Hailey answered the question of what her favorite clothing item was in her wardrobe currently. “Oh my god,” she said, “how could you make me choose one thing? I always like a good coat. I’m a big coat person. I love sweats, and a good leather jacket. But a big cozy black cashmere sweater is everything to me—The Row does really good sweaters.”

In another interview with Vogue Magazine, Hailey said of her overall aesthetic, “I have my days where I like to be a bit more girly, a bit more grown-up. And then I have my days where I like to be a bit more tomboy.”