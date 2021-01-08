Justin Bieber Net Worth: How Much Money Does He Have?

What is Justin Bieber’s net worth in 2020? According to celebrity wealth calculator Celebrity Net Worth, Bieber’s fortune is estimated at $285 million, as of this year. “In touring years,” the site reads, “Justin is one of the highest-paid entertainers on the planet, easily bringing in $60-80 million personally from all income sources.”

Bieber hasn’t toured in around four years. However, his net worth surpassed $200 million in 2014, per a report in Forbes. Bieber was the highest-earning celebrity under 30 years old that year, earning an estimated $80 million for that 12 month period alone.

Justin added an estimated $20 million to his net worth when he married Hailey Baldwin, Celebrity Net Worth reports. It’s not known if they signed a prenuptial before they were married.

Bieber Spent $5 Million on a House in Toronto in 2015

Tour of Justin Bieber $5 million Canadian Mansion with horse track & private lake accessJustin allegedly bought this house in his home country 2018-08-23T16:37:46Z

Justin and wife Hailey spend the bulk of their time in the house Bieber bought in Toronto in 2015. He bought the house for $5 million, per TMZ. The 9,000 square foot property sits on 101 acres of private land, and boasts amenities like lakefront access, heated floors, a private gym, a two-story wine cellar, a game room, and a three-car garage.

In the past, Bieber has rented a number of properties in Los Angeles as well. He rented a mansion in 2009 for two months, paying $118,000 per month, for example.

Bieber’s Wedding to Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Cost $1.3 Million

According to Money.com, Bieber’s 2019 nuptials to wife Hailey Baldwin cost a whopping $1.3 million. The florals for the wedding cost $300,000 alone, DailyMail reported.

E! News offered a much smaller estimate for the wedding, though still grand by general standards: $500,000, with an estimate that the Biebers paid $95 a head for their guests.

There were some pretty unexpected costs for the wedding, too. For example, Bieber wore a $25,000 grill on his bottom teeth for his wedding day. Hailey, too, wore a set of grills, made by the same designer, a man named Ian Marks, known as the Gold Teeth God.

Marks talked to The Hollywood Reporter about the custom grills he made for the Biebers. “I actually had no idea that he was going to wear it to his wedding,” he said. “I literally had no idea. I thought the grills were just like some party favors he wanted because he was bored. It’s pretty awesome. He shouted me out three or four times.”

Bieber Proposed to Hailey Baldwin With a $500,000 Ring

Though initial reports estimated it to be worth $250,000, Hailey Baldwin’s engagement ring is now believed to have cost Bieber half a million dollars. Per Harper’s Bazaar, Bieber selected the ring from a jewelry dealer in New York City called Solow & Co. Founder Jack Solow told People Magazine, “In the end, Justin wanted something that would gracefully accentuate Hailey’s beautifully shaped hands. We settled on an oval stone that was just exceptional in its length and grace.”

The ring was custom made, and is between 6 and 10 carats, Harper’s reports.

Solow said to People, “I showed him all the details and all the intricacies like I would give any other 25-year-old boy who would come to the office to buy an engagement ring. He seemed really excited. He was looking inside the diamond with the [jeweler’s] loupe, and said, ‘I think I see Hailey’s face.’ ”

Baldwin’s Estimated Net Worth Is $20 Million

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Baldwin is a millionaire in her own right. She’s worth an approximate $20 million, which comes from her modeling gigs, endorsements, and family money.

One of Baldwin’s biggest sponsorships comes from Bare Minerals, an all-natural makeup company she’s been repping for years.

In a 2019 interview with Byrdie, Baldwin explained why all natural makeup is so important to her. She said, “It’s definitely important to me. I like clean beauty products that are natural, organic and made without chemicals. We already have to deal with so many harsh things in the air. With traveling and pollution, it’s nice to know that when you’re putting something on your face, you don’t have to worry about it.”

When asked how she takes care of her own skin, she said, “I never sleep or travel with makeup on. I always wash my face, use serum and lotion, and sometimes I’ll use oil if my skin’s a little bit drier. I usually wear an oil on the plane as an extra moisture barrier. That’s kind of it. I use a rosewater face mist too.”