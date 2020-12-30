What Hailey Bieber Is ‘Obsessed’ With

Hailey Bieber recently spoke with Glamour Magazine about her skincare routine, her favorite sweater brand, and the snack brand she’s completely “obsessed” with. The model’s fave list covered a wide range of brands, from a drugstore snack to an $890 cashmere sweater.

To the magazine, Bieber said, “My favorite snack when I need to eat something crunchy, like a munchies type of thing, is this brand call Parm Crisps. I love cheese, I’m obsessed with cheese, and they’re these little cheese crips.”

Bieber went on, “You know when you eat something with cheese and there’s just burnt cheese on the side? It’s kinda like that. And I think they’re keto. They are so bomb. You wouldn’t walk into my house and not see them. I have tons at all times.”

Bieber’s Favorite Clothing Item Comes From the Row

Some of Bieber’s favorites on her skincare list were less than $100, including a $22 brow gel from Bare Minerals, the makeup company Bieber is sponsored by. But other faves were a bit pricier.

Bieber told the magazine that her all-time favorite piece of clothing comes from The Row. When asked which item was her favorite, she said, “Oh my god, how could you make me choose one thing? I always like a good coat. I’m a big coat person. I love sweats, and a good leather jacket. But a big cozy black cashmere sweater is everything to me—The Row does really good sweaters.”

The Row is an upscale clothing line. It’s cashmere sweaters range from $600 to $1,300, on average. Glamour shared a black cashmere sweater from the brand along with Bieber’s interview, and the sweater will run you $890.

Bieber Talks About Why She Loves Bare Minerals Makeup

In her Glamour interview, Bieber shared some of her favorite Bare Minerals makeup items. She’s spoken frequently about her love for the brand over the years.

In a 2019 interview with Byrdie, Baldwin explained why all natural makeup is so important to her. She said, “It’s definitely important to me. I like clean beauty products that are natural, organic and made without chemicals. We already have to deal with so many harsh things in the air. With traveling and pollution, it’s nice to know that when you’re putting something on your face, you don’t have to worry about it.”

When asked how she takes care of her own skin, she said, “I never sleep or travel with makeup on. I always wash my face, use serum and lotion, and sometimes I’ll use oil if my skin’s a little bit drier. I usually wear an oil on the plane as an extra moisture barrier. That’s kind of it. I use a rosewater face mist too.”

In another interview with Elle Magazine, Baldwin revealed that her relationship with the makeup line goes back to her childhood. “My attachment to BareMinerals came when I was young because my mom used it when I was a kid,” she said. “My mom would use their products on me when I had ballet recitals and stuff like that.”