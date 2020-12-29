Kardashian Ex Opens Up About His Drug Use

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend French Montana is revealing that he’s over a year sober after spending over a week in the ICU for exhaustion and substance issues last year, he said in a new interview with XXL.

The 36-year-old rapper was transported to a hospital in Los Angeles in November 2019. At the time of his hospitalization, many news outlets reported that he was seeking treatment for nausea and stomach pains. But since his hospitalization, French Montana is coming clean about his reason for entering.

“I was runnin’ for like a good 20 years without a break, and God put a stop to that,” he told XXL. “I had a little health scare. I tell people all the time, ‘If you don’t end up in the ICU after your birthday, then it wasn’t a good birthday.'”

French Montana admitted his hospitalization was due to, “a combination of a lot of things: being fatigued, dehydrated, you know, losing myself chasing money, chasing the wrong things.” The “Unforgettable” rapper added that he, “collapsed” after returning home from performing in five different countries in one week. “Too much drinking, too many pills, you know, boom,” he told XXL.

French Montana Confessed He Had an ‘Addiction’

French Montana revealed that he would take Adderall to stay up late and would take Percocets to relieve physical pain. He told XXL that his the drugs became a “hobby” for him, and it ended up becoming an “addiction.”

“It was just overdoing something for too long,” French Montana continued. “And, to the point where, now sober is becoming my new high. People seen I was out of control, not me, you know what I’m saying? ’Cause, you know, it’s almost like, you know, working out. You don’t see you getting big ’cause you see yourself every day. It’s the same thing with you being out of control.”

Over a year later, French Montana is working on improving his health. “The new thing is the triple R thing: you gotta be rich in health, rich in spirit and rich with money,” he told XXL. “If all you got is money, you don’t got nothing. And that’s the thing that I got closer to, you know. And you got closer to God, too…So, it’s like just seeing that he [God] got a mission for me. So, get closer to him to figure out what that mission is.”

He added that he’s ready to show fans French 2.0. “And this is how I changed it,” he said to XXL. “[I] stepped back, took two steps back, didn’t drop no music, detox from social media…everybody is drugged up…Everything got control of my life but me, you know what I’m saying? It was a mixture of things, you know what I’m saying? And I think that was like the hardest thing I ever did in my life, to snatch myself back…So, for me to stop everything and just step back, that was like one of my biggest accomplishments.”

Khloe Kardashian Briefly Dated French Montana

French Montana and Khloe Kardashian dated from July to December 2014. The two met at a party in Las Vegas, and French Montana appeared on a few episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reality star and French Montana didn’t last for long, but he recently opened up about their relationship.

“Me and Khloé are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close,” he told Haute Living in August 2019. “I feel like we had a real dope relationship―there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from. The love was real. When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”

