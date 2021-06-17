When Is The Kardashian Reunion on TV?

Although it may be their final season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” the family is still going out with a bang. For the first time ever, the entire family will be sitting down with Bravo host Andy Cohen for an in-depth, tell-all reunion. So, when will this reunion be airing, and what time will it be on?

The first part of the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion will be airing on Thursday, June 17, at 8/7c p.m. on E!. The second part of the reunion will air on Sunday, June 20, at 9/8c p.m. on E!.





Play



"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Reunion Official First Look | E! No topic is off-limits for the Kar-Jenner family. Andy Cohen sits with the "KUWTK" stars to cover their biggest topics and scandals in a two-part reunion starting June 17 at 8|7c on E! #KUWTK #KeepingUpWithTheKardashians #EEntertainment #KimKardashian #KhloéKardashian #KourtneyKardashian #KylieJenner #KendallJenner #KrisJenner SUBSCRIBE: youtube.com/kuwtk About Keeping Up With the Kardashians: "Keeping Up with the Kardashians”… 2021-06-09T20:07:37Z

At the reunion, Cohen will be sitting down with sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Kris Jenner and Scott Disick will also be alongside them.

Cohen Said That the Family Really Opened up During The Reunion





Play



Andy Cohen dishes on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion On Andy Cohen Live on his SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, Andy Cohen dishes on the topics covered during the taping on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion. Hear the whole episode at siriusxm.us/AndyCohenLive 2021-04-26T16:32:14Z

After filming the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion, Cohen took to his radio show, Radio Andy, to talk about the experience. Cohen revealed that the family was quite open about their lives throughout the past years.

“I think that Kris [Jenner] very consciously didn’t want it to have the rancor that some ‘Housewives’ reunions have, or, the, you know, level of acrimony,” Cohen explained during the April 26, 2021, episode. “The Kardashians…they’re not going to get out there and fight. That’s not what they do and it’s not what I wanted from them. What my goal was to talk about everything, to quote Bethenny Frankel, to ‘mention it all.'”

Cohen also added that “I don’t think there was a topic that we did not cover.” The host even explained that the family were the ones who initially pushed for a reunion. “[They] were like, ‘We want to do this. We want to do this right,” Cohen revealed. “We want to go out with a bang. … Do your thing.”

The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Reunion Will Cover Many Juicy Topics

In the sneak previews that have been released so far by E!, it looks like the family will talk about some pretty juicy stuff during the reunion. In one clip, Khloé Kardashian alleges that her sister Kourtney didn’t allow the family to talk about her dating life during the last few seasons of the show. Currently, Kardashian is dating Travis Barker.