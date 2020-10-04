Khloe Kardashian Puts Instagram Critics on Blast

Khloe Kardashian is blocking out the haters. Kardashian has responded to negative comments made about her appearance. After the 35-year-old posted a series of Instagram photos (as seen below) on September 2, she began to receive negative comments from fans about what she looked like.

One user commented, “Khloe it’s time to grow up and stop with these ridiculous filters you use its getting embarrassing.” Another wrote, “Literally said ‘who tf is that?!’ Khloe is not Khloe anymore” with a sad face emoji. Fans commented that they had a hard time telling if it was Kardashian in the photo. “I thought this was Ariana Grande for a sec,” one wrote. Another added, “…. I thought this was madison beer,” in reference to the 21-year-old singer.

Kardashian didn’t take the heat for long, and she fired right back. When one user commented, “Money spent well,” Kardashian responded back with three laughing emojis and wrote, “the shade of it all.” Kardashian only responded to positive comments afterwards, including one from sister Kylie Jenner complimenting her hair. “I love you sister,” Kardashian responded.

Kardashian Clapped Back on Twitter

I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things ❤️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 2, 2020

Shortly after posting the glamorous Instagram shots, Khloe Kardashian clapped back at haters on Twitter. “I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be,” she tweeted on October 2 a few hours after her Instagram post. “I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things” with a heart emoji.

A few minutes later, Kardashian added that she still appreciates all the positivity. “With that being said, I love you guys!!” she tweeted. “I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there” with four heart emojis.

Kardashian didn’t expand on the matter until a few days later. “May we always look for the good,” she tweeted on Sunday, October 4. May we always give God thanks even in the darkest of times. He has a reason!! We must have faith and trust in Him. I pray you all are having a blessed day. Stay surrounded by what makes your heart happy.” A few hours later, she added, “Pay attention. Stay present. This moment right now is what matters! Collect your memories and hold them in your heart. Put your phone down from time to time and LIVVVEEEEEE. Really live!!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also posted various quotes on her Instagram story in between her comments. “A year from now, everything you’re stressing about won’t mean a thing,” one read. “Be thankful, smile more, spend more time with family and don’t stress the small things. This is our one chance at life. Don’t let anyone or anything take away your happiness.”

Kardashian Received Backlash for Another Photo

Khloe Kardashian partnered with Addison Rae Easterling and the makeup subscription service Ipsy, and when her photos from the collaboration were released, she immediately received backlash beginning September 29. Many fans commented that her latest look and edits made her look more like Beyoncé than Khloe Kardashian.

One user tweeted, “somebody PLEASE tell me why khloe kardashian is doing beyonce cosplay.” Another tweeted a side-by-side photo of Beyoncé and Kardashian, with the caption, “This is what Beyoncé meant when she said: ‘Baby I swear it’s deja vu.'”

Followers also commented on how often Kardashian appears to change her looks. One user replied to a side-by-side of Beyoncé and Kardashian and wrote, “she said ‘switch my face make him feel like he cheating.'” Another user tweeted, “Another day, another face for Khloe Kardashian.” Kardashian hasn’t responded to those comments.

