Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Feels About ‘KUWTK’ Ending

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about how she feels about Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end. Kardashian told People that, “It’s really bittersweet. We’ve been on for 20 seasons. We’ve had so many spinoffs and we absolutely love, love, love the show.”

Kardashian looked back at the beginning of the reality franchise with a sense of nostalgia. “I mean, we were not even supposed to be on TV,” she told People. “Another show fell through, so we were filler for the network and we were told actually, ‘Don’t get too comfortable. You’re just filler.’ But definitely it’s nostalgic. It’s sad still. It’s bittersweet.”

The 36-year-old Good American founder added that she and her sisters were grateful for the positive support from fans regarding the show ending. “We say, ‘Well, it’s better saying that than like, ‘good riddance, get them off the air,'” she told People. “Everyone was really, really sad and it was a little sweet for us to see that. And it made us more sad.” She added, “We didn’t know people’s reaction. We actually really didn’t know it would be that big of a news story. It was a really positive, really sweet reaction.”

The Kardashian sisters announced that they decided to cancel KUWTK on September 8. The final season of KUWTK will air in early 2021. After the final season aires, the franchise will total 20 seasons, 14 years, and numerous spinoff series. “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the Kardashian-Jenner family wrote.

Khloe Kardashian Added That Some Members Needed a ‘Nap’

Khloe Kardashian dished more on an episode of the podcast Emergency Contact with Simon Huck and Melissa Gray Washington on Monday, October 12. Kardashian appeared on the podcast with her bff Malika Haqq. The two talked about their friendship, parenting styles, and thoughts on Keeping Up With the Kardashians ending.

“It’s devastating I think for all of us as well,” Kardashian said on the podcast. “It is sad but we’ve been doing it for about 15 years… Literally we get, like, two weeks off a year. It’s exhausting. We love it, but we’re all in a different place in our lives and we all have businesses and families and I think some of us need a nap.”

Khloe Kardashian added that she’s not one of those people, though. “I think a lot of us needed just some time off to reset and have some time off is important with all of us,” she said. “For me, I think it’s hard, because I don’t like change. I like the consistency. I like the same thing, but that doesn’t mean I don’t need a break.”

Kim Kardashian suggested that she may be one of those family members who needs a break. Kim Kardashian graced the cover of GRAZIA USA and also opened up about the series ending. “It’s really simple. We just need a minute to regroup,” she told GRAZIA USA. “You know, we haven’t had a break for 14 years. We’ve gone in filming a season, then a spin off and I think there’s no other way to say it other than, we just live such big lives. And we have kids now. And they need us.”

Kris Jenner Revealed Which Sister Was Most Emotional About the Ending

Kris Jenner admitted that some sisters were more emotional than others regarding the decision to end KUWTK. Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 24 where she spilled the details. “I think Khloe was probably the one who was saddest about it all,” Jenner said.

She then explained that in addition to the family, the crew was also devastated by the decision. Jenner said that they’ve had the same crew since day one, and they’ve become more like an extended family to them over the years.

It didn’t surprise Jenner when Khloe Kardashian felt emotional about the ending with the crew. “Actually after we told the crew and everybody had gone home, Khloe stayed there with the crew for hours reminiscing about old times…so she was pretty torn up about it,” Jenner told DeGeneres. She added, “It’s been an amazing journey.”

