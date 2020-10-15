Malika Haqq Addresses ‘Uncomfortable’ Gossip About Her Baby’s Dad

Khloe Kardashian’s BFF Malika Haqq opens up about her ex-boyfriend and father to her child, O.T. Genasis, on the newest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airing Thursday, October 15 at 8p.m. Eastern time on E! In a preview clip for the episode, Haqq decides she wants to have a “Babymoon” before she gives birth to her son. While getting ready with her sister Khadijah Haqq McCray and Khloe Kardashian, she discovers a mysterious Instagram DM about her child’s father.

Haqq tells the girls that she got a DM from someone with a screenshot of her ex and child’s dad rapper O.T. Genasis flirting with another woman over Instagram DM. She hands her phone to Khloe Kardashian who reads the DM aloud, “Somebody come get this man.” While Kardashian laughs it off, Haqq reveals that she responded to the DM saying, “Not my man, not my problem,” giggling to herself.

Khloe Kardashian seems shocked that Haqq partook in the gossip, but the 37-year-old reveals in the confessional that it’s difficult for her to hear negative things about her child’s dad. “I don’t want to deal with the scrutiny or what people on the outside have to say about O.T. and what he’s doing,” Haqq says in a confessional. “Why do I still want to hear about what my ex is doing? It’s none of my business. And, to be quite honest with you, it’s uncomfortable when you’re carrying someone’s child.”

To prove she doesn’t care, Haqq posts an Instagram story with the caption, “Please stop sending me my ex’s news. I am single. Not my business. And when I get some news, hold that too.” She also messages O.T. about the DM, and he denies that he did it. She still says her loyalty lies with O.T., saying, “I’m like, the bottom line is we’re gonna be attached to each other for the rest of our child’s life, I really don’t want you to look stupid.”

Malika Haqq & O.T. Genasis Welcomed Baby Ace in March

Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis just celebrated their baby’s seven-month birthday on October 14. The two welcomed their baby boy Ace Flores on March 14, 2020. Prior to the birth of their child, Haqq struggled with O.T.’s lifestyle and being a single parent.

On the season 19 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Haqq confided in her sister and Khloe Kardashian about her stress. “I never envisioned that I would have a child and be single,” Haqq revealed in a confessional.

Haqq moved into a new home better suited for her baby prior to giving birth. Khloe Kardashian visits her new home in the episode, and the mother to True begins to ask her BFF about baby proofing her home. Haqq told her that she’d need to get a handyman to help with things, because, “His dad doesn’t do stuff like that…It is what it is. We have these little talks often, but I just hope it sticks.”

Kardashian and Haqq’s sister threw her a baby shower a few weeks before she gave birth in February. Although Haqq expressed concerns about O.T.’s commitment to her baby and herself, he showed up to the teddybear-themed shower. Haqq thanked Kardashian, and her sister at the shower. “You only showed me unconditional love and I couldn’t thank you anymore,” Haqq emotionally said.

The Two Broke up Around the Time Haqq Got Pregnant

After Malika Haqq sends the mysterious DM to O.T. in the preview for the newest episode of KUWTK, she notes that the two aren’t together. He, “can do whatever he wants to do at this point…I really don’t care,” she tells her sister and Khloe Kardashian.

Haqq and O.T. dated on-and-off for two years, beginning in November 2017. Haqq made the breakup Instagram official in June 2019 when she posted a solo shot on Instagram with the caption, “Single.” Three months later, she announced she was pregnant, but she kept the identity of the baby’s father a secret. During her baby shower in February, Haqq revealed that O.T. was the father. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” she said during the shower.

Haqq opened up about her relationship with O.T. on the season 19 premiere of KUWTK. “Me and my son’s father actually dated for two and a half years, but we were just in two different places in our lives,” she reveals in a confessional. “I decided that it was better for me to not stay in the relationship because it was getting harder and harder, but we’ve agreed to co-parent and bring our son into a loving environment, and that’s the most important thing.”

