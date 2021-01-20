Will Kim Kardashian’s Marriage Drama Be Featured on ‘KUWTK’?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s marriage has been in the news quite a bit lately, with several outlets reporting that the two are headed for a divorce. With the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the books as on January 8, some fans are wondering whether or not they will see Kimye’s marriage struggles play out on the small screen. The short answer to that question is yes.

A source recently told Page Six that at least some of the drama between Kardashian and West will be aired when the show returns later this year.

“The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang. They’ve filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won’t screen until later in 2021,” the source explained.

Kanye West Understands That the Kardashian Family Needs to ‘Spin’ the Story, the Source Explained

While one might think that Kanye West doesn’t want any part of his failing marriage to air on a national platform, Page Six’s source said that he “understands” the family’s need to use this material on the show.

“He understands Kim’s side has to spin that she is sick of him. In reality, he’s been sick of being involved with [the] Kardashians for a long while. Especially her mother, who looms large in all big decisions she makes… [He] seems to be enjoying the brouhaha surrounding his divorce. He is quite familiar with what the Kardashian public relations machine is capable of, and thinks it’s funny that her team is blaming his presidential run on the marriage disintegration,” the source told Page Six.

Neither Kardashian nor West have spoken out about the rumors of their supposed split. However, as previously reported by Heavy, it is believed that the two are already living separate lives. It has been reported that Kardashian is living in the couple’s California home with their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, while West has taken up residence at their home in Wyoming.

While Kardashian has been active on social media, West has not posted since November 3, the day he voted for himself for president. You can see the post above.

The Kardashians Are Known to Use Drama to Their Advantage

If you are a fan of the Kardashians, you have probably heard the saying, “the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder.” This refers to the incredible job that Kris Jenner does as head of PR for her family. Known to most as a “momager,” Jenner always seems to have a plan to turn family drama into ratings.

According to the Page Six report, it’s unknown how much (or how little) Kanye West cooperated when it comes to the final season of KUWTK.

Regardless, fans can expect the first family of reality television to deliver an incredible final season filled with surprises.

So far, E! has not yet released a premiere date for the show’s 20th season. Below is Kim Kardashian’s farewell announcement, which she shared on social media back in September.

“To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

