Has Kim Kardashian Told Her Kids About Her Marital Struggles With Kanye?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s marriage is said to be over, but, despite several reports that the two are set to divorce, official paperwork still has not been filed.

Kardashian and West are parents to four children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, none of whom have been told about any of the marital struggles that their parents have been going through, according to Us Weekly. A source told the outlet that the kids “don’t know anything” about what’s going on in regard to their parents’ relationship.

As for what the kids believe, the source explained that they are used to their dad being at work, away from home. It has been reported that Kardashian is living in California with the four children, while West has taken up residence at the couple’s home in Wisconsin.

“Their kids are very used to their dad living in another state,” the source said.

A Source Previously Said That Kim Kardashian Will Eventually end up Filing for Divorce, but That She’s ‘Waffling’

It has been more than a week since divorce rumors circulated, with many outlets reporting the news as a matter of when, not if. However, shortly after the news made the rounds, a source told People Magazine that Kardashian was “waffling” on her decision to file.

“It will happen eventually, but she’s waffling,” the source told the outlet.

Since the original report, there haven’t been any more details released about the rumored divorce or when it might happen. In addition, Kardashian — who has been active on social media — has yet to address the rumors. She hasn’t confirmed nor denied them, and she hasn’t given her fans any major clues about her relationship, save for not wearing her wedding ring from time to time.

Likewise, Kanye West has not addressed the rumors about his marriage.

Another Source Explained That Kim Kardashian Wants to Do Things Right & Is Being Mindful of Her Kids & of Her Husband’s Mental Health

Kardashian is likely going through a lot, given that her husband suffers from bi-polar disorder, and she’s basically been raising her kids as a single parent. A source told Us Weekly that Kardashian has been thinking about leaving West for more than two years, but that she’s trying to be careful.

“She wants to make sure he’s in a healthy place before she decides to file and they can coexist and coparent without having bad blood between them. Kanye wanted the whole family to move to Wyoming, but Kim said no since the kids’ school, friends and entire lives are in California,” the source explained.

As evidenced by Kardashian’s Instagram page, she did not spend the holidays with West. The last photo that Kardashian shared of West on her Instagram account (seen above) was posted back on November 22.

“There are still really extreme moments of love between them, even though he only showed up for the tail end of her 40th and his lavish Christmas present to Kim is an indication that there are still very strong feelings between the two of them,” a source told Us Weekly.

