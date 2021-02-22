Kim Kardashian Is Already Being Shipped to This Actor

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West a few days ago, but that’s not keeping one actor from expressing his feelings about potentially meeting up with the reality star.

On Sunday night, Nicholas Braun took to his Instagram account to upload a video in which he questioned Kardashian’s next move, and seemed to wonder if she would even take a chance on a new guy — perhaps someone like himself.

“Where does she go … at this moment? ‘Cause she’s been through three marriages now and it’s like, are you willing to even take a shot on a new guy at this point? Would you be down to meet a new person, totally just kind of different guy? One who could, you know, make you laugh a little bit or make you feel small cause he’s so tall,” Braun said.

“Or, you know, just a guy who’s reaching out, talking about her on the internet. A guy who makes a video like this and he’s just sort of, like, trying to find a way to talk to her because he doesn’t know anybody who knows her. So, he’s just sort of making a video that might possibly penetrate her… not the right word choice… but enter her sphere,” he added.

Braun, 32, is best known for his role on HBO’s Succession. He’s also been in several movies, including The Big Ugly, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot and How to Be Single, according to his IMDb page.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kim Kardashian Has Not Responded

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kardashian has not responded to Braun’s post. Of course, the actor made it pretty clear that he didn’t mean any disrespect to the mother of four, even responding to one of the comments on his post writing, “I respect whatever mental state she’s in.”

Braun’s post is getting quite a bit of attention today. He makes his case quite frankly; he isn’t the kind of guy that someone like Kim Kardashian would typically go for. So, he’s thinking: Why the heck not? As he writes in his caption, “it’s all about meeting new people.”

“… she might see him and go, ‘Hmm, this is kind of different. You know, this guy is odd but maybe in a good way.’ And he goes to himself, ‘Yeah, you’re right. There’s something real here and there’s something good. There’s a deep understanding between these two souls,'” Braun said.

Kardashian has been active on social media since her divorce filing, but she’s been keeping it business as usual. On Monday, she shared a few throwback photos of her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr, in honor of his birthday. He would have been 77-years-old on February 22.

Nicholas Braun Got Tons of Support From Other Celebrities

While many people have tagged Kim Kardashian in Braun’s post (he tagged her in the caption as well), several of his celebrity pals seem to be in full support of a Kardashian-Braun date night.

“She’d be absolutely insane to pass up this opportunity,” wrote actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse.

“Give her a little time… she’ll come around,” Lili Reinhart wrote.

“Yesssss,” commented Pitch Perfect actress Alanna Camp.

“I’ve put your name in the hat ,” All Time Low musician Jack Barakat added.

Dozens of fans also commented on the post as well. So far, more than 78,000 have liked the video.

READ NEXT: Is Khloe Kardashian Engaged to Tristan Thompson? Check out Her Huge Ring