Here’s Why Fans Think Khloe Kardashian Is Engaged to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is sparking engagement rumors this weekend after she posted a photo to her Instagram account in which she is wearing a huge diamond ring on that finger.

Kardashian is promoting her latest endeavor within her Good American brand; shoes. Interestingly, it wasn’t her shoes that people are talking about. Kardashian’s photo shows her sitting poolside, propped up on her knees. She’s wearing a brown thong, with her behind on full display; her nude-hued bootie is barely in the frame. Kardashian’s left hand is seen resting on her rear end, with her signature coffin-shaped nails painted white — and one very curious piece of jewelry.

Kardashian’s post was a far cry from an engagement announcement, but the giant bauble on her left ring finger certainly got tons of attention. You can see the photo below.

Kardashian is said to be back on with the father of her daughter. She and Tristan Thompson have gone through quite a rough patch, but the two are thought to be working it out. Of course, if this ring is actually one of the engagement variety, it’s probably safe to assume that things have already been worked out.

Fans Were Quick to Comment on Khloe Kardashian’s Massive Rock, but She Hasn’t Addressed any of the Rumors

Khloe Kardashian’s post received quite a bit of love in the first hour that she uploaded it. The photo has garnered more than 600,000 likes, and there are hundreds of comments as well.

A few people certainly gave attention to Good American, but most fans couldn’t help but ask about the blinding finger candy.

“That tiny waist tho plus the ice rink on your finger,” one Instagram user commented.

“Buttttt the ringgggg,” added another.

“Is this her way of letting us know she’s engaged?!” wondered a third.

“It’s the ring for me,” echoed a fourth.

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian hasn’t responded to any of the engagement chatter at the time of this writing.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Are Living Bicoastal & She Doesn’t Want to Move to Boston

Kardashian and Thompson haven’t been able to spend too much time together due to their current living situation. Kardashian is living in California while Thompson is living in Boston while playing for the Celtics.

There have been a lot of rumors that Kardashian was looking for property in the Boston suburbs, but she recently sat down for a chat with Kelly Clarkson in which she revealed the reason she’s not moving to Massachusetts.

“I do love Boston, I don’t have any issue with Boston. But, you know with COVID and everything, I just don’t want to uproot my daughter more than with the changes that’s happened so far this year,” she told Clarkson. “We’re all in LA and we live so close to each other and with her not being able to have her classes, she’s with her cousins every single day and I can’t take that away from her. It’s nothing against Boston. It’s just for the best of my daughter,” she added. You can watch the interview in the video above.

