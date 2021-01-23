Here’s Why Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian Has a New Boyfriend

Kourtney Kardashian may have a new boyfriend. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is rumored to be dating Travis Barker, the drummer for the band Blink 182.

Rumors started when eagle-eyed fans noticed the musician had been leaving comments on Kardashian’s various Instagram posts, according to The Sun.

On one of Kardashian’s recent posts, she posed in nothing but a black bra top and what appeared to be matching shape-wear on the bottom. Barker took to the comments to leave a red rose emoji.

“Kourtney and Travis are very close and they have unreal chemistry. They talk almost every day and everyone around them is desperate for them to get together,” a source told The Sun. “Travis and Kourtney have so much in common. They’re dedicated parents, and she relies on him for advice on everything from work projects to family rows. They’ve both been in on-off relationships with former partners for years. But that also means they have a lot of baggage – they have five kids between them. There’s a reason that Kourtney normally dates younger guys with no kids who keep things casual – she’s scared of getting her heart broken again like with Scott,” the source added.

Kourtney Kardashian Is Currently Vacationing With Travis Barker in Palm Springs

Kardashian and Barker are currently spending some quality time together in Palm Springs, according to the Daily Mail. Kardashian recently appeared in a snap posted to the SKIMS social media accounts. She was wearing SKIMS while lounging in a swimming pool. From the photo, fans could see that Kardashian was hanging out at her mother’s $12 million home in Palm Springs.

Just two hours ago, Barker took to his Instagram story to share a photo of the luscious landscape behind the exact same pool.

Meanwhile, popular anonymous tip account Deuxmoi on Instagram shared a few bits of gossip that seemed to piece everything together. Someone who wrote in saying they shared a mutual friend with Barker texted said friend and was able to confirm that Barker and Kardashian are indeed dating.

Another anonymous source wrote in and confirmed that Kardashian and Barker had been “together for a while.”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Dating Rumors Have Circulated Before

This isn’t the first time that fans have suspected a romance between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Back in 2019, the rumor mill was in full swing, after the two had been spotted out together on a dinner date with their respective kids in tow.

Despite what fans were hoping for, Barker was pretty candid about his relationship with the reality star at the time. He opened before his performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, which he attended with his three kids.

“Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends,” he told People Magazine at the time. The outlet also reported that Kardashian and Barker live in the same neighborhood, so they often hang out together, which tends to set tongues waggin’.

