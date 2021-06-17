Why Fans Think Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Engaged

Love has been in the air for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker! Kardashian and Barker initially sparked romance rumors earlier this year in January. The longtime friends quickly turned rumors into reality when she gave him an “I love you” tattoo.

Kardashian and Barker have not been shy in showing their love for each other with plenty of PDA pics. But recently, fans have begun to wonder if the couple has taken their relationship to the next level. Kardashian recently posted a series of Instagram photos and videos with herself, Barker, and her kids. Kardashian’s bff Stephanie Shepherd posted an insinuating comment that read, “I love to see you so happy,” with…yes…a bride emoji.

Fans immediately began to speculate that the two had either gotten engaged or married. A fan replied to Shepherd, “Did you say [bride emoji]??? As in bride???” Another chimed in writing, “please give the people what they want #KravisWedding.”

Kardashian may open up more about her relationship on the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” reunion, airing Thursday, June 17 and Sunday, June 20. In a preview clip for the tell-all special, Khloe Kardashian confronts her sister about refusing to talk about Barker on the final season.

“We weren’t even allowed to talk about it – I’m not saying put him on, but Kourtney wouldn’t even let us mention it, even though there’s paparazzi photos,” Khloe Kardashian told host Andy Cohen in a preview clip. “So we were frustrated that we couldn’t even talk about what Kourtney was doing.”

A Source Shared That the Couple Has Talked Engagement

Fans aren’t the only ones thinking about a Kravis wedding. “Getting engaged and married one day has definitely been a topic of conversation between Kourtney and Travis,” a source told ET in May. “Travis would absolutely love to tie the knot with Kourtney, but Kourtney hasn’t been sure that’s the step she wants to take in their relationship right now. She is extraordinarily happy and doesn’t feel the need or want the pressure of getting married.”

The source added, “There are a lot of other factors that concern her if they were to take their relationship to that next level, one of them being Scott [Disick] and more importantly, her kids and what that adjustment would mean for them.”

Disick and Kardashian dated on and off for nine years from 2006 to 2015. The two share three kids together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

While it’s still up in the air, the source noted that an engagement wouldn’t diminish her love for him. “It could be a lot to process, even though everyone sees that Kourtney is undeniably in love with Travis. Kourtney sees herself loving this moment and is just taking everything one day at a time and enjoying their time together.”

The insider concluded telling ET, “Travis makes Kourtney laugh uncontrollably and she loves that he always brings a smile to her face. She also really loves that Travis is such a great, hands-on dad. Travis loves that Kourtney has such an entrepreneurial spirit and that she is a strong, independent mom. They feel like they’re the perfect match.”

A Popular Instagram Gossip Account Hinted That the Two Got Engaged

If you love celebrities, you’ve probably heard of the gossip Instagram account called Deux Moi. The page takes anonymous celebrity gossip tips and posts them to their Instagram Story, and some may be more factual than others.

A fan asked Deux Moi if the two had gotten engaged on June 11, 2021, and the account seemed a little unsure. They posted that they heard the two are, “deeply committed to each other for life.” They added that a source told them they do have, “a pre engagement to a possible engagement that might not ever result in marriage bc I think maybe they are both a little gun shy about becoming legally wed for various reasons on both sides.”

While marriage may not totally be in the cards, the gossip account added that there “maybe” is a ring involved. They wrote, “Was there a ring purchased? Maybe. What does that ring symbolize? only they really know.”

READ NEXT: Why Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Never Got Married