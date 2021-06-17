Why Scott Disick & Kourtney Kardashian Never Got Married

Since “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” debuted in 2007, viewers have watched Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship develop. The two dated on and off since 2006 when they met via mutual friends in Mexico. In 2015, the two called it quits after nine years and three kids.

Over the years, the couple never got engaged or married. Disick did buy an engagement ring at one point, but Kardashian then told him she had no desire to get married. Kardashian has been open in the past about how her parents’ relationship affected her outlook on marriage. Kris Jenner had an affair with Todd Waterman while married to Robert Kardashian, and they divorced in 1991.

Kardashian and Disick almost got married after a year of dating. In the fourth episode of KUWTK season 1, Kardashian and Disick jetted off to Las Vegas with the intention of eloping. Jenner found out, stepped in, and the couple decided against getting married at that moment.

The KUWTK squad will reunite for a two-part tell-all reunion airing Thursday, June 17 and Sunday, June 20 on E! Nothing is off the table, including Kardashian and Disick’s relationship. Disick will also appear on the special, and in a teaser, host Andy Cohen asks about their relationship.

“I think the substance abuse was the deal-breaker,” Kardashian says at one point during the reunion. Disick also adds, “I was pretty irresponsible.” Disick and the Kardashian share three kids together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

The Couple Still Talks About Marriage

Kardashian and Disick are no longer romantically involved, and they have both been seeing other people. Kardashian has been dating Travis Barker, and Disick has been seeing Amelia Gray Hamlin. “Well, I love you, and I’m ready to marry you right here, right now,” Disick told Kardashian during an episode of the final KUWTK series. “Kourtney knows that we’ll eventually get married and live a good life.”

Both Kim and Khloe Kardashian also asked the parents if they would ever consider getting back together. “It’s, like, I have different expectations for our life, the way we treat each other,” Disick told them. “But it’s kind of, like, one-sided.”

He added he tries his, “best to take care” of Kardashian, even though he doesn’t “really get much” of that care in return. “I play the role of a husband,” he told the sisters. “I treat her like my wife. She talks to me like I’m her husband. … It sucks sometimes.”

Later on in a confessional, Disick admitted that he and Kardashian will always, “love each other.” He added, “In a perfect world, Kourtney and I just end up being together and raising our family but as you know, complications happen.”

Kardashian Feels Disick Needs to ‘Work’ on Himself

Unfortunately, Disick has had quite the difficult few years. Disick’s mom and dad – Bonnie and Jeffrey respectively – died within three months of each other from October 2013 to January 2014. From then on, Disick struggled with his mental health as well as substance issues.

The couple stuck it out for a few years until Kardashian couldn’t handle it anymore. KUWTK fans have watched Disick try and win her back, and she has consistently said that Disick needs to “work on” himself first.

“I’m usually more prepared to talk to the family and so I don’t even know how to react,” Kardashian said in a KUWTK confessional after her sisters asked why the two weren’t together. “Scott and I have had these talks before, so I just think him and I have our own private understanding of what would even need to happen for that to even be a consideration and I just don’t think it’s really fair to talk about it in front of the whole family as if it’s everyone’s business.”

She added, “He’s handsome, he’s smart, he’s funny. He’s the dad of my kids. … We have good energy [now].”

