Kris Jenner Breaks Down Crying to Kourtney Kardashian

It’s no secret that the Kardashian sisters have had their fair share of arguments. But over the last three years, Kourtney Kardashian has consistently butted heads with both Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. All the arguments piled up into one physical fight between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian last year on season 18 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

When the producers released the episode to the sisters, Kris Jenner calls Kourtney Kardashian to talk about how the scene affected her in a preview for the newest KUWTK episode. “I just wanted to tell you that I watched the episode this morning on the way to shoot today,” Kris Jenner tells Kourtney Kardashian. “I just feel really bad.” Kris Jenner immediately breaks down crying and continues saying, “I just wanted to tell you that if you need somebody to talk to that we should sit down. I just feel really bad.”

After a few seconds, Kourtney Kardashian responds, also choked up. “Thank you. I’m fine,” she tells Kris Jenner. “I’m fine now, it’s just like everyone was ganging up on me for like two f****** years. I feel fine now. It’s just such a natural thing in our family, what everyone does, if anyone goes anyway against what everyone else is doing, it just seems like they just attack.”

Both Khloe and Kim Kardashian were with Kris Jenner when she called up the 41-year-old Poosh founder. “Kourtney and I have really been working on our relationship,” Khloe Kardashian says in a confessional. “Before the fight episode aired, we were really reconnecting, things were better. And then of course when the episode airs, all that we’ve already gone through and worked through our stuff, it brings up old emotions again. It makes me really, really sad to see the divide between all of us. I love Kourtney and I want her to feel loved and valued by me too.”

Kourtney Kardashian & Kim Kardashian Physically Fought

Tensions between Kourtney Kardashian and Kim and Khloe Kardashian escalated in the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got into a physical fight. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian chat with Kendall Jenner after Kylie Jenner failed to make a work appearance in Paris. Kim Kardashian then begins to suggest that only she and Khloe Kardashian have a serious work ethic in a season 18 episode of KUWTK.

“You act like I don’t do s***,” Kourtney Kardashian screams at Kim Kardashian in the episode. “I will literally f*** you up…honestly change the narrative in your mind, I work my f****** a** off.” Kourtney Kardashian then throws her water bottle at Kim Kardashian, one thing leads to another, and the two end up physically slapping and scratching each other.

Khloe Kardashian eventually breaks apart the fight, and Kourtney Kardashian leaves the sisters. “Everyday that I’m coming in, I’m like why am I choosing to be in this environment, and I think I just reached my point of not being able to tolerate it anymore,” Kourtney Kardashian admits in a confessional. Khloe Kardashian acknowledges that there’s been tension for awhile, but she didn’t know it was so serious. “We know that there’s been friction recently, but I don’t think any of us knew it was this bad and heavy,” she says in a confessional.

Shortly after the episode aired in late March 2020, Kim Kardashian virtually appeared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to address the conflict. “It was pretty intense,” the 39-year-old SKIMS founder told Fallon. “I feel like it’s been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney or just feeling like she doesn’t want to film anymore.” Kim Kardashian added, “Kourtney and I are obviously fine now.”

Kourtney Kardashian Argued With Kim and Khloe Kardashian for Two Years

While the physical altercation marked an escalation in the tension, Khloe and Kim Kardashian have consistently butted heads with Kourtney Kardashian for over two years. Khloe and Kim Kardashian first confronted Kourtney Kardashian about her attitude in season 15 of KUWTK when Khloe Kardashian asks her, “Why are you so b***** these days?”

Later on in the season, Kim Kardashian is planning the annual Kardashian-Jenner holiday card photoshoot around everyone’s busy schedules. Kourtney Kardashian continues to be the most difficult to schedule. Tensions rise, and Kim Kardashian tells her to leave and says in the episode, “she’s the least exciting to look at.” Later in the same episode, Khloe Kardashian calls Kourtney Kardashian to find out that she’s crying, but Kim Kardashian gets involved on the call, and nothing gets resolved.

After a few weeks, Khloe and Kim Kardashian still feel like Kourtney Kardashian is giving them the cold shoulder. Khloe Kardashian tells Kim Kardashian in a season 15 episode that Kourtney Kardashian hasn’t checked in with her regarding her pregnancy. “I feel like she just doesn’t want to be a Kardashian anymore,” Kim Kardashian tells Khloe Kardashian.

Two seasons later on season 17 of KUWTK, Kourtney Kardashian continues to share less on camera than Khloe and Kim Kardashian. “It just seems like for the past few years now, Kourtney hasn’t really been open about her personal life on camera,” Kim Kardashian says in a confessional.

Kourtney Kardashian ultimately decides that she wants to be on the show less. “I don’t like being a celebrity,” she tells Kim Kardashian after a public trip to Armenia in a season 18 episode. Kourtney Kardashian later sits down with friends and says, “I’m taking a break from the show.” She adds in a confessional, “I just want to feel fulfilled and happy. Life is too short.”

