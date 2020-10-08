Kylie Jenner Calls Kendall Jenner a ‘Hater’

It looks like all is not well in Palm Springs. The Kardashian-Jenner family frequently visits Palm Springs, but according to Kendall Jenner, the family normally stays in most nights. When plans change, Kendall Jenner becomes stressed and starts arguing with Kylie Jenner on a preview for the newest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!

In the sneak peak for this week’s episode, Kendall Jenner admits to being unprepared for anything other than staying in and hanging out on the vacation. She claims that Kourtney Kardashian offered to lend her a brown jumpsuit, but the only problem is that Kylie Jenner is currently wearing the requested piece. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian all offer Kendall Jenner different outfits, but she refuses to wear anything but the brown jumpsuit.

While the older sisters try to diffuse the situation, Kylie Jenner takes a tequila shot with Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble and tells Kendall Jenner that she looks cute in her more casual outfit. Kendall Jenner ignores her, and Kylie Jenner trails her down the hallway asking her why she thinks she deserves the outfit more than her. After Kendall Jenner insists that the outfit was for her, Kylie Jenner isn’t having it.

“Whatever, you’re a hater, you’re not going to ruin my f****** night,” Kylie Jenner tells her in the preview, as she dances past her. “I’m having a good time.” Kendall Jenner immediately responds, yelling, “You ruined my f****** night, so I can do whatever the f*** I want to.”

In another trailer, Kris Jenner, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian leave the two to get ready and head to dinner when Kendall Jenner calls Kim Kardashian in hysterics with Kylie Jenner shouting in the background. “Something’s wrong, turn around,” Kim Kardashian shouts. Khloe Kardashian admits in a confessional, “This sister night is turning into just catfights left and right.”

Kendall and Kylie Have Fought Over Clothes Before

Just like other sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have argued over borrowing clothes before. On the night of the 2015 ESPY Awards, the two were getting glammed up to support their parent Caitlyn Jenner. Kylie Jenner asks if Kendall Jenner is ready, but she finds out that Kendall Jenner was planning to wear one of her dresses in an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“She can’t wear that…Just take it out of her bag,” Kylie Jenner tells her assistant. Kendall Jenner shouts down from the upper level, “I’m not going to dinner like this, I can’t sit…You’re just literally the biggest f****** b**** I’ve ever met,” to which Kylie Jenner responds, “Touché.”

Kendall Jenner admits that the two might be fighting out of stress over the event. “It’s just annoying, because this night is already stressful as it is,” Kendall Jenner says in a confessional. “I really want to just show that we support our dad, so we don’t need to be fighting over outfits. I mean maybe that is why we’re fighting over something so stupid. Sisters.”

The Older Sisters Share Clothes Better than the Younger Two

Both Jenner sisters confessed that their older sisters are more generous with sharing clothes than the two of them, according to People. “Kylie and I always fight over clothes,” Kendall Jenner told People in April 2016. “It’s a problem. It’s because we grew up together and we just grew up fighting over clothes.” Kendall Jenner added that all her sisters are “super generous minus Kylie,” in terms of clothing swaps.

Kylie Jenner disagreed with her sister’s statement, telling People, “I let her borrow whatever she wants. She always comes through and is like, ‘I need an outfit please,’ and I’ll let her borrow whatever.” She added that it isn’t always super dramatic or serious. “We fight about this all the time,” she continued. “So we just disagree.”

