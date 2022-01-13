Lamar Odom Publicly Slams Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has shared his thoughts about Tristan Thompson, the father of her 3-year-old child, True Thompson. According to TMZ, Thompson revealed on his Instagram Stories that he is the father of model Maralee Nichols’ one-month-old son. The professional basketball player had previously denied that the baby was his child.

“I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” read the Instagram Story.

The 30-year-old also apologized to Kardashian, writing, “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

While speaking to TMZ on January 12, 2022, Odom revealed that he has not spoken to his ex-wife as of late. The publication noted that the former basketball player and Kardashian have been divorced since 2016.

“I haven’t been fortunate to reach out to her. That’s too bad. But she’s going to be alright. She’s a strong girl,” said Odom.

He asserted that he would like “to give [Kardashian] a hug,” as he has not “seen her in a long time.” The 42-year-old also shared that he wanted the reality television star to “keep her faith in God” and “be strong for her daughter” amid her difficult circumstances.

When asked if he “had anything to say to Tristan,” Odom did not mince words.

“That dude is corny for that but it’s all good,” said the New York native.

Lamar Odom Discussed His Marriage To Khloe Kardashian In May 2021

During a May 2021 interview with VladTV, Odom spoke about his relationship with Kardashian. He explained why he and the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star decided to wed after one month of dating in 2009.

“It was one of those things like when you know, you know,” explained the former Lakers player.

He also shared how he felt about appearing on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” when he was in a relationship with Kardashian.

“I was first a LA Laker and now, I’m a Hollywood star, so it’s like your getting the best of both worlds, getting the red carpet, wherever you go, whether it was show related or athletic related,” said the 42-year-old.

He then expressed regret for being unfaithful to Kardashian during their marriage.

Khloe Kardashian Spoke About Her Ex-Husband’s Infidelities in 2016

During a 2016 appearance on “The Howard Stern Show,” Kardashian spoke about Odom’s infidelities. She shared that she “found that he was cheating on [her] the majority of [their] marriage.” She clarified that she “knows he loves [her],” despite his transgressions.

“I know we loved each other. I know all of that. I don’t question those feelings,” stated the mother-of-one.

She also noted that she “wouldn’t change” marrying Odom.

“It was some of the best times of my life, so for me I wouldn’t say it’s a mistake. I needed that experience for me and I never felt better in my life like at that time. And the love I received was the love I needed to have at that time,” shared Kardashian.

