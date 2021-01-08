Scott Disick, 37, & Rumored Girlfriend, 19, Are Back in Los Angeles Following Tropical Getaway

Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin were spotted back in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. The two arrived back in the Golden State after spending some quality time in Mexico for the New Year’s holiday.

According to People Magazine, the two have yet to confirm their rumored relationship, but they have been spotted together several times over the past few months.

The reality star, 37, and the daughter of actors Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, 19, were first seen together in Santa Barbara, California, on an apparent date back in October. They walked on the beach, arm-in-arm, instantly sparking rumors of a hook-up. Just before Christmas, there were reports that the two were looking at houses together, though it’s unclear if they had plans to cohabitate.

Disick, who has three children with Kourtney Kardashian, was previously in a relationship with Sofia Richie from 2017 through 2020. When the two started dating, Richie was 19.

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Were Seen on Vacation in Mexico Over New Year’s

Despite choosing not to confirm or deny that they are dating, Disick and Hamlin don’t seem to be hiding from the paparazzi. Earlier this week, the Daily Mail posted photos of the rumored couple as they vacationed together in Mexico. According to the report, the two were fairly flirty while they lounged on the beach.

“On Saturday the pair were seen lounging on the beach as they laughed and soaked up some rays with a friend, as Amelia put on a very cheeky display in a black thong bikini. Amelia was not shy about her feelings for Scott as the pair seemed to get a bit handsy as they gestured to each other. She was seen resting her hand on Scott’s arm while they tanned and talked, before she got up to grab a refreshment and he motioned to her with his arm outstretched,” the Daily Mail reported.

Neither Disick nor Hamlin posted any photos together from their Cabo San Lucas getaway. She did, however, post the photo above, and another photo of herself in a bikini. She captioned the second pic, which she posted after returning to The States, “miss u already.” You can check it out here.

Meanwhile, Disick did not post any photos from Mexico on his Instagram feed. His last photo was uploaded on December 30, and showed him standing outside of a private jet, likely the one that would whisk he and Hamlin to paradise.

Lisa Rinna Doesn’t Seem to Mind That Her Daughter Is Hanging Around Scott Disick

Lisa Rinna tends to be pretty vocal about her daughters, often praising them and showing them a lot of support. Rinna has not spoken out about the dating rumors surrounding her daughter, but it does seem as though she’s fine with the latest company that Hamlin is keeping.

Rinna commented on one of her daughter’s vacation photos, keeping things positive and showing nothing but love.

“There she is,” Rinna wrote in the comments section.

In Hamlin’s latest upload, likely snapped back in California, Rinna commented a trail of black heart emoji.

