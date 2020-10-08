Scott Disick’s Rehab ID Got Leaked

Earlier this year, Scott Disick sought treatment from a rehabilitation center to work on past traumas. However, he was only there for less than a week, according to People. Disick checked himself out of the center on May 4, when a photo of his ID at the center was leaked to the DailyMail.

The DailyMail broke the story prior to Disick checking himself out of the center on May 4, 2020. The news outlet originally reported that Disick checked himself in for “alcohol and cocaine abuse.” A source told the DailyMail, “He said he’s having trauma from his past, he mentioned trouble with his ex and said he’s also having trouble with his children and he’s been taking cocaine and drinking a lot.” The DailyMail reported that he had checked into All Points North (APN) Lodge in Edwards, Colorado.

As soon as Disick checked out, his attorney Marty Singer denied the alcohol and cocaine abuse allegations, and instead that he did so to address past traumas Disick faced when losing his parents, according to People. “In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” Singer said in a statement to People. “He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse.”

Disick has struggled with the loss of his parents for years. Disick’s mom, Bonnie Disick, died in October 2013 with Disick and her family by her side. Less than three months later in January 2014, Disick’s dad, Jeffrey Disick, also died. He later told then girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian that he was struggling with drugs and alcohol, adding “If I didn’t have those kids, I would kill myself.”

Disick Was ‘Spiraling’

A source told People that Disick willingly checked himself into the center with his family’s support. “Scott entered a treatment facility last week,” the source told People. “He knew he was spiraling out of control and wanted to get help. He wants to be the best dad possible. Sofia [Richie] and Kourtney [Kardashian] both encouraged him to get help.”

When the news leaked that Disick was seeking help, Kourtney Kardashian was not pleased. In a preview for season 19 upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian calls her sister and asks if the news is true. “It looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him, and I feel really bad for him,” Kim Kardashian says in a confessional.

Kourtney Kardashian responds to Kim Kardashian saying that the source also leaked his conversations with the therapist to the press too. “He said he’s never been more betrayed in his life,” Kourtney Kardashian told her sister over the phone. “He’s packing, and he’s definitely coming home, he’s really upset. He was actually going to work on himself and his traumas.” Kourtney Kardashian adds in a confessional that she feels horrible for her ex, because, “everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas.”

While the DailyMail article claimed that Disick had been, “drinking heavily and taking cocaine while in coronavirus lockdown,” another source has a different take. Disick and mother to his children Kourtney Kardashian, “have created a safe situation for the kids,” a source told People.

Disick Plans to Sue the Center

In addition to clarifying Disick’s reason for checking into rehab, his attorney also said they plan to file a lawsuit against the center, according to People. “Shockingly as a result of the HIPA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home,” said Disick’s attorney Marty Singer. “We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

Kourtney Kardashian also confirmed his plan to Kim Kardashian. In the same preview, Kourtney Kardashian tells Kim Kardashian over the phone, “I think he absolutely should file a suit.” TMZ reported that, “Scott’s team believes the photo was taken by a staff member and not a patient, and that could trigger criminal prosecution. We’re told the photo was taken of Scott upon his check-in to the facility.”

Noah Nordheimer, President and CEO of All Points North (APN) Lodge, publicly addressed the allegations. “My team and I are aware of the information publicized on May 4, 2020 by the Daily Mail and other media sources regarding All Points North (APN) Lodge,” he wrote in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “The protection of our clients’ personal and confidential information is of the utmost importance to us. It is APN’s strict policy to not publicly disclose patient-specific information, including whether or not a particular client is or was being treated at our facility, or has inquired about our services. If it were determined that any information relating to any client was ever obtained from APN facilities and provided to a media outlet, APN will take all legal action available against that individual, including cooperating with law enforcement and other governmental authorities.

Disick Has Checked Himself Into Rehab Before

Disick is no stranger to getting help for his past traumas. In October 2015, People confirmed that Disick checked himself into Cliffside Malibu, a luxury drug and alcohol rehabilitation center. His time at the center came after a breakup from Kourtney Kardashian and only two years after his parents died.

A source told People that Kourtney Kardashian gave him, “an ultimatum about being able to see their kids.” At the time, their three children were under the age of 5-years-old. “He wants to make it stick this time because has come close to losing everything,” a source told People.

In season 11 of KUWTK, Kim and Khloe Kardashian find out about Disick’s decision to go to rehab for a month. “He wants to really get it together and wants to go to rehab for a long time,” Kim Kardashian told her sister. “I think it all sounds amazing, I just hope that he sticks with it.” Khloe Kardashian agreed saying, “I hope he stays and actually like does the treatment.”

Disick sought treatment earlier that year in 2015 at the Rythmia Life Advancement Center (RLAC) in Costa Rica, according to People. “I realize my issues are bigger than me and I’m ready to truly remedy this struggle I continue to battle,” Disick said in an announcement obtained by People.

