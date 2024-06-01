Kate Middleton Considering Surprise Public Appearance During Cancer Battle: Report

The former Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is considering making a surprise appearance at a major public event during her cancer battle.

That’s according to a report in The Daily Mirror, which wrote on May 31 that the princess “has not been ruled out of making an appearance at the King’s official birthday celebrations” on June 15, 2024, called Trooping the Colour.

According to the Daily Mirror, Kate “is understood to be considering making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony following the Trooping the Colour ceremony if she is feeling well enough.”

The site did not specify its sources, however.

Princess Kate, who has undergone “preventative chemotherapy” after cancer was found following abdominal surgery, has not made a public appearance since late December. She was captured in a somewhat grainy photo with her mother driving, and amateur video of the princess with Prince William emerged at a farm shop on March 16. The princess was also embroiled in a photoshop scandal after major photo agencies refused to distribute a doctored photo of her with her three children, which she later admitted editing.

The lack of verifiable public engagements has led to a renewed spurt of concern on social media about the princess.

The Princess of Wales revealed in a March 22 video on her official X page that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Kensington Palace Has Confirmed That the Princess of Wales Will Miss a Final Dress Rehearsal for Trooping the Colour

The report came after Kensington Palace told NBC News that Kate would not take part in the June 8 final dress rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, which is an event she prominently attended in 2023, standing on the balcony with her family.

According to NBC News, the princess holds the “honorary rank of Colonel in Chief of the Irish Guards,” and would thus “normally take part in the Colonel’s Review, a ceremonial military event that takes place in London on June 8.”

The Colonel’s Review occurs a week before Trooping the Colour, and it’s considered the dress rehearsal for it, NBC News reported.

According to Buckingham Palace, Trooping the Colour is a birthday celebration for King Charles III. “Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Sovereign’s official birthday,” the site says.

Kate Middleton Revealed That, After Undergoing ‘Major Abdominal Surgery,’ Tests Determined That ‘Cancer Had Been Present’

In the video in which she revealed she had cancer, Kate thanked people who wished her well.

“I wanted to take this time to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding while I have been recovering for surgery,” she said in the video.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family,” she added. “But I have a fantastic medical team which have taken great care of me for which I am so grateful.”

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London,” she said. “At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found that cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am in the early stages of that treatment.”

She added: “This of course came as a huge shock.”

According to a statement posted on the Kensington Palace website on January 17, “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.” The palace said then that the princess would be in the hospital “for 10 to 14 days.”