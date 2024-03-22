Kate Middleton Says Her Cancer Diagnosis Is a ‘Huge Shock’

The former Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, revealed in a March 22 video on her official X page that she has been diagnosed with cancer.

The princess, whose condition ahs been the subject of many rumors since her confirmed abdominal surgery, did not reveal the type of cancer or the prognosis, but she said it came as a huge shock.

The palace had previously said the princess’s condition was not cancerous, but she said that changed when cancer was found during tests “after the operation.”

The diagnosis comes during a difficult time period for the Royal Family as King Charles is also fighting cancer. The princess was also embroiled in a photoshop scandal after major photo agencies refused to distribute a doctored photo of her with her three children, editing she later took responsibility for.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kate Middleton Revealed, ‘Tests After the Operation Found That Cancer Had Been Present’

In the video, Kate thanked people who have wished her well before revealing she has cancer.

“I wanted to take this time to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding while I have been recovering for surgery,” she said in the video.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family,” she added. “But I have a fantastic medical team which have taken great care of me for which I am so grateful.”

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London,” she said. “At the time, it was thought that my condition was noncancerous. The surgery was successful; however, tests after the operation found that cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am in the early stages of that treatment.”

She added: “This of course came as a huge shock.”

According to a statement posted on the Kensington Palace website on January 17, “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.”

In January, when the princess had abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace’s news release said she would “remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days.” The Daily Beast referred to the surgery as a “mystery operation” because the palace never explained the exact nature of it.

BBC reported that the procedure “was significant enough to keep her in hospital for up to two weeks and it is expected that recuperation could take as long as three months.”

The Princess of Wales Described Prince William as a ‘Great Source of Comfort & Reassurance’

The princess praised her husband, Prince William.

“William and I have been doing everything we can to manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time,” Kate said.

“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery, to start my treatment, but most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them and to reassure them that I am okay,” she said.

“As I told them, I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirit,” Kate said in the video. “Having William at my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance.”

She also praised the “love, support and kindness shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you understand that as a family we now need some time space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” Kate said.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I am able but for now I must focus on making a full recovery,” she added. “At this time, I am also thinking of all of those who lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease in whatever form please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

