New Kate Middleton Photo Pulled by Major News Agencies for Being ‘Manipulated,’ Sparking Concerns

A photo released by the Royal Family of Kate Middleton and her three kids on March 10 has been pulled by multiple international news agencies because they believe it has been edited.

According to the Mirror, the decision was made by the “world’s biggest photo agencies” on March 10. They are the Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP), and Getty Images.

The photo agencies raised concern that the photo was “edited from the original,” The Mirror reported.

This comes as concerns about the Princess of Wales’ condition have skyrocketed following her January abdominal surgery. Concerns escalated after Prince William abruptly pulled out of a memorial service and because Kate hasn’t been seen since, with the exception of a fuzzy photo of her in a vehicle with her mother that was published by TMZ. In the hours after the palace released the new photo of Middleton and the three children, social media sleuths have zeroed in on what they believe are photoshop or editing fails in the picture.

The photo was posted on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X page on March 10. “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day,” the post says.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Associated Press Issued a Kill Notification for the Photo, Saying It ‘Appears the Source Has Manipulated the Image’

The AP’s notification reads, “immediate action needed.”

It says, “Clients please be advised that the following story has been killed and should no longer be used.”

It then listed a story about Kate’s new photo. “The reason for killing the story: At closer inspection, it appears that the source has manipulated the image. No replacement photo will be sent.”

According to a statement posted on the Kensington Palace website on January 17, “Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales was admitted to hospital yesterday for planned abdominal surgery.”

Kensington Palace’s news release said she will “remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days.” The Princess has since been released from the hospital, and the palace has clamped down on information, never releasing the type of condition that sparked the surgery, other than clarifying that it was not related to cancer.

According to CBS News, the AP elaborated, “At closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand.”

In late February, Kensington Palace insisted the Princess of Wales was “doing well,” CBS News reported.

According to the New York Times, which deleted the photo, “Catherine was not seen leaving the London Clinic, in the city’s Marylebone neighborhood, on Jan. 29, where she had spent 13 days after the surgery. There were no pictures of her being visited in the hospital by her husband or children, and there was only a single shot of William driving near the hospital during that period.”

Social Media Sleuths Have Been Raising Questions About the Photo

Social media sleuths have been pointing out flaws in the photo, indicating it looked like AI or Photoshop.

Some social media users believe they spotted a Photoshop fail by Princess Charlotte’s sleeve.

Others noticed issues with Kate’s blurred hand and hair and Charlotte’s hair.

One X user felt Prince George’s forearm looked too long.



Some people joked about the situation on X.

ITV News Editor Chris Shipp wrote on X that Kensington Palace has not commented on the action of the photo agencies or the claims the photo was edited.

