‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Share Wedding Photos & Video

Two “Bachelor in Paradise” stars have shared their wedding photos and video.

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch starred together on “Bachelor in Paradise” season 5.

Loch was on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor,” whereas Wendt is a firefighter who won a season of “The Bachelorette” in Canada, according to US Magazine. Wendt dated Ashley Iaconetti after meeting her on “Bachelor Winter Games,” but she left him for Jared Haibon, US reported.

After being engaged since 2019 (according to People Magazine) and having a son together, Loch and Wendt finally decided to tie the knot in January 2023, according to Wendt’s Instagram posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASTRID WENDT (@astridloch)

Here’s what you need to know:

Kevin Wendt Captioned the Wedding Photo, ‘Best Day With Better People’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEVIN WENDT 🇨🇦 (@kevin.c.wendt)

Wendt shared the wedding photo on his Instagram page. “Best day with better people,” he wrote.

The Instagram post says the pair married in Sarasota, Florida.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KEVIN WENDT 🇨🇦 (@kevin.c.wendt)

According to People Magazine, Loch and Wendt announced their engagement in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASTRID WENDT (@astridloch)

Loch posted a video to her Instagram page, writing, “a truly magical day 🤍✨ forever grateful to the hardworking people behind the scenes who went above and beyond to make my vision come to life.”

Kevin Wendt & Astrid Loch Have Shared Their Struggles With Infertility

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ASTRID WENDT (@astridloch)

In 2021, the couple announced to People Magazine that Loch was pregnant. In a blog for People Magazine, Loch wrote,

The news is finally out — we’re pregnant and we couldn’t be more excited to finally be able to share the good news with you all! But getting to this point wasn’t easy for us. Like many couples (1 in 8 to be exact) we struggled with infertility. So, as excited as we are to celebrate the milestone of getting to 13 weeks, we also think it’s important to talk about what it took to get here.

She wrote in the People Magazine blog that they tried to get pregnant even before they got engaged, saying,

One of the things Kevin and I first connected over was our desire to have a family. As our relationship grew, our desire to have kids did too — even more so than the desire to get married — which is why we actually started trying to get pregnant in July 2019, about two months before getting engaged.

In November 2021, Loch gave birth to their son August “Auggy” William, according to an Instagram post from Wendt.

One of the couple’s wedding photos on Instagram showed them with their child.

Wendt wrote on Instagram, “August William Wendt (his friends call him Auggy😉) 11/20/21 – 7.5lbs. Super hero mama and beautiful baby boy both doing great. Thanks for all of the kind messages and well wishes to our growing family 💛 we haven’t stopped smiling in 3 day @thewendtgang.”

In August 2022, he wrote, “August has a smile that is very contagious. It’s so fun seeing his little personality develop. 9 months and we already know he’s going to be a sweet, fun, cool little man 💛”

