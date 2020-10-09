Treyson Anthony: Kirko Bangz’s Son Dies at 4-Years-Old, Rapper Says in Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Treyson Anthony was Kirko Bangz and Rayne Guerra’s 4-year-old son. Anthony died on October 8, the rapper said in an Instagram post.

The Houston-born rapper whose real name is Kirk Randle, 31, said in his post:

Fly high BIG MAN. We love you so much! We had so much planned that we won’t be able to do now but we know you’re in a better place and in no more pain! Watch over your mom she needs your strength more than ever right now poppa man. I know you don’t hurt no more and I try to make myself think of that to find a little bit of light in this. GOD got you poppa I love you!

Bangz did not reveal his son’s cause of death in his post. Rapper Lu Lu commented on the post saying, “sorry for ya loss homie” while producer DJ XO wrote, “Damn y’all keep your head up.” Rapper Boston George said, “Damn bro that’s hard prayers out to you n ur girl man I couldn’t imagine hold ur head up n no god don’t make mistakes.”

Bangz Paid Tribute to His Son’s Mother Telling Her: ‘You Won’t Be Alone’

In a separate post on his Instagram Story, Bangz paid tribute to his son’s mother saying in part, “Although he was never 100% he had a great impact on the world and that’s because of you.” In the post, Anthony refers to his son by the nickname “Big Man.” Bangz added, “I wish I could take all this pain away from you and bare it all myself.” Bangz ended the posted by telling Guerra, “You won’t be alone.”

In 2016, Bangz denied an allegation from an Instagram user named @vlive_torij that he had fathered a child with her and that he was neglecting the child, according to XXL Magazine. Bangz alleged that the woman was “catfishing” him.

Bangz Referred to His Child’s Mother as ‘My Soul in Human Form’

On October 5, three days before the death of Anthony, Bangz posted a photo showing him with the child’s mother, Rayne Guerra. The caption read, “My soul in human form.”

i just need one more minute with you. now im incomplete, i will never be whole again. watch over mommy, i need your strength right now. pic.twitter.com/HFQv5kPenT — super mom (@raynesmguerra) October 9, 2020

In a post on her Instagram post, Guerra called Anthony the “light” of her life. Guerra said that her son “fought an amazing fight.” Guerra says, “I don’t know why you were taken from me so soon and I don’t know how life will go on without you.” Guerra calls her son her “rock, my strength, and my reason to keep going.” Like Bangz, Guerra said that Anthony was “not in pain anymore.”

By the Time Bangz’s Son Was 2, He Already Had 6 Brain Surgeries

Guerra said in a 2018 tweet that when her son, then two years old, had two brain conditions and already had six surgeries. Guerra posted a photo of her son smiling in a hospital bed in 2017 and accompanied it with the caption, “God’s putting you through some trials and tribulations but it’s only going to make you stronger.” In January 2018, Guerra said in an Instagram post that her son had an MRI that showed he was healthy. A post on Guerra’s Instagram page indicates that her son was born in September 2016. Guerra wrote at the time, “Life has so much meaning now.”

According to Guerra’s Facebook page, she is a cheerleading coach in Katy, Texas. Posts on her social media pages show that she was a cheerleader at the University of Houston.

