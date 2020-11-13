Vanderpump Rules Star Calls out Andy Cohen

In a new Instagram story, Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute slammed Andy Cohen for his recent comments about the future of the show.

On her Instagram story, Doute re-posted a screenshot of an article from Us Weekly which described Cohen’s comments. Cohen had said that the show will be more “real” without Doute and her costar, Stassi Schroeder. Doute wrote in her story, according to Monsters and Critics, “It will not ‘create a lot of story that is absolutely real’ because our friends won’t speak on our behalf. Also, almost no one works at SUR. Just FYI. But I appreciate Andy saying we were great on the show.”

In June, many of the Vanderpump Rules cast was fired as their past racist actions were exposed. Among those fired were Doute and Schroder, as well as Brett Caprioni and Max Boyens, according to Page Six. It is unclear where the future of the show will be heading.

What Exactly Did Andy Cohen Say?

So, what exactly did Andy Cohen say to get this Vanderpump Rules star so heated? During a November 5 appearance on the Everything Iconic podcast with Danny Pellegrino, Cohen spoke about the future of the show, calling out Doute and Schroeder.

“People were really [harping] on what was real and what was maybe a leap about the last season,” Cohen said on the podcast, according to Us Weekly. “I think that what has been so brilliant about Vanderpump Rules and why that show is so hard for all the other people who tried to do it, to replicate it … these people all knew each other for so long and all worked for Lisa [Vanderpump] for so long. … It seemed like people were [focused on], ‘Does [this] person really work there and why are they going to Lisa’s to make Pride signs?’ … I think where it goes is … I think they’re going to have real drama built into her reopening this restaurant after a pandemic.”

Cohen continued, telling host Pellegrino, “I actually think in an odd way that’s going to create a lot of story that is absolutely real, and they’ll be able to lean into it. And frankly, Stassi and Kristen didn’t work there anymore. And they’re both brilliant characters on television. I think it will be interesting to see whose there and whose not and what’s really happening. I think they’ll have a better time doing that and they’ll be a lot of built stuff that’s actually happening.”

Many of the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Are Currently Pregnant

Even though some of the Vanderpump Rules stars won’t be returning to the show, it looks like a lot of them are heading towards a different chapter in their lives: motherhood! Currently, Vanderpump Rules stars Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent are all expecting within the next few months.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kent spoke about possibly returning to Vanderpump Rules after she has her baby. “I don’t get to think just about what’s good for Lala and how she would react to certain things, you know? I’m going to be a mother. … I have my own child looking up to me, so it would have to be the right situation,” Kent explained.

