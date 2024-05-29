Lacey Chabert: The Top 15 Asked Questions Answered

It’s Lacey Chabert!

Chabert has been a regular on the Hallmark channel for more than a decade, and many of her fans remember her from her “Party of Five” days as well. There is much more to know about Chabert than the latest characters she has played, though.

So, we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about her by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. Is Lacey Chabert Married in Real Life? Who Is Her Husband?

Chabert married David Nehdar in December 2013, according to People. The Hallmark star is typically fairly private about her personal life. In fact, she did not reveal her partner’s name until after they got married.

“He’s not in the business and we like our privacy, and I just think relationships are hard enough without the opinion of strangers. So we try to keep it as personal and private as possible,” she told the outlet a few months after the wedding.

2. What Does David Nehdar Do for a Living?

Nehdar is not in the entertainment industry and keeps a very low profile online. According to Much Feed, Nehdar studied business management in college and has become a successful businessman and entrepreneur.

3. How Old Is Lacey Chabert?

The Hallmark star was born on September 30, 1982, notes The Movie Database. She is currently 41 years old.

4. How Many Children Does Lacey Chabert Have in Real Life?

The Hallmark star has one child, her daughter Julia Mimi Bella, shared People. Julia was born in September 2016. Chabert is very private about her daughter, too, and shares little about her on social media.

In September 2023, Chabert took to her Instagram page to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. She wrote, “You light up our lives with your sparkly spirit. We love you more than words can describe. Happy Birthday baby girl!”

5. What Is Lacey Chabert’s Net Worth & Income?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chabert’s net worth is $4 million. She has been acting since she was a child, starting with a role in the 1991 movie “A Little Piece of Heaven.” She portrayed the daughter of Susan Lucci’s Erica Kane on “All My Children” for a while, and later starred on “Party of Five” for six seasons.

In addition to her numerous Hallmark movies and other television roles, Chabert voiced the character of Eliza Thornberry in “The Wild Thornberrys” and returned to the role for subsequent projects.

6. Did Lacey Chabert’s Sister Pass Away? What Happened to Wendy Chabert?

Chabert’s sister, Wendy, died in November 2021 at the age of 46.

The Hallmark star took to Instagram to pay tribute to her sister after her death. “Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone,” she wrote.

She also noted, “The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted.” In April 2023, Chabert noted during the “You Are Beautiful with Lawrence Zarian” podcast that Wendy died of a heart attack.

7. Does Lacey Chabert Have a Brother?

Yes, Chabert has one brother named Tony, whose nickname is T.J. In March 2016, the Hallmark star took to X, then known as Twitter, to ask for prayers for Tony.

“Friends-my brother, Tony, is very ill & needs prayer. He was recently diagnosed w/leukemia. My family deeply appreciates your prayers,” Chabert wrote.

Luckily, Tony recovered. In August 2016, Chabert shared an Instagram post wishing him a happy birthday.

Chabert revealed, “This birthday is extra special. He and his wife are expecting a baby boy this week and Tony’s leukemia is in remission.”

8. How Many Hallmark Christmas Movies Did Lacey Chabert Do?

Us Weekly noted that Chabert started working with Hallmark in 2010. Her first Hallmark Christmas movie was “Matchmaker Santa” in 2012, and she has done quite a few more since then.

According to Wide Open Country, as of the 2023 Christmas season, Chabert had starred in 14 holiday movies for Hallmark.

9. Why Did Lacey Chabert Quit Family Guy? Why Did They Replace Her?

Chabert voiced the character of “Meg” in the first season of “Family Guy.” For subsequent seasons, however, Meg was voiced by Mila Kunis.

However, the casting change did not come as a result of any drama. She told Game Spy, “I actually left the show of my own accord. And only because I was in school and doing ‘Party of Five’ at the time.”

10. Did Lacey Chabert Star in Party of Five? Did She Really Play the Violin?

Yes, Chabert starred in “Party of Five.” E! Online shared that she was 11 when she was cast for the show, and the fact she knew how to play the violin gave her an edge over others auditioning.

“It didn’t hurt that Lacey played violin…we went with Lacey very early on,” show co-creator Amy Lippman explained. Lippman added, “Her eyes were really smart and had a sparkle. We went, ‘There she is!'”

11. Are Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf Friends?

Yes, Chabert and fellow “Party of Five” co-star Scott Wolf are friends in real life. In November 2023, the two talked with People about their bond. “We’re brother and sister for life,” Wolf shared.

Wolf also admitted, “I think just the idea of having any chance to work together on anything was something that would be a dream of both of ours.” The two starred in Hallmark’s “A Merry Scottish Christmas” together.

12. What Was Lacey Chabert’s Age in Mean Girls?

Chabert was 21 years old when she filmed “Mean Girls,” indicates Business Insider.

13. Does Lacey Chabert Really Know How to Cook?

Yes, Chabert really knows how to cook. In October 2021, she told Us Weekly, “More than once, I’ve been a pastry chef or a chef” in Hallmark movies. She continued, “So people always ask me like, ‘Do you like to cook?’ I actually, genuinely, love to cook [since] I’m from the south.”

14. What Is Lacey Chabert’s Height? How Tall or Short Is She?

In September 2022, the Hallmark star tweeted that she is 5 foot, 2 inches tall.

15. Who Is Considered the “Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies?” Is it Lacey?

Yes, Chabert is considered by many fans to be the “Queen of Hallmark Christmas Movies.” She told Us Weekly, “[When] someone lets you into their living room for two hours, it’s kind of an honor. I want to leave people with a good feeling.”

Wide Open Country broke down Chabert’s long list of Hallmark Christmas movies. She has already done more than a dozen, having at least one new film debut each Christmas season since 2012, except for 2013.

Yahoo! Entertainment dubbed Chabert the “Queen of Hallmark,” noting she’s starred in nearly 40 films for the network.