TV Superstar Confirms ABC Reached Out Regarding ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

The debut season of “The Golden Bachelorette” will air on ABC this fall, and Joan Vassos will be handing out roses. Before ABC announced Vassos as their pick to be the lead, rumors swirled about other potential candidates. Susan Lucci was mentioned by some, as was Kathie Lee Gifford.

Now, Lucci has revealed the network did reach out to her team to gauge her interest in perhaps becoming the first “Golden Bachelorette.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Susan Lucci Wasn’t Interested in Becoming ‘The Golden Bachelorette’

On May 24, People spoke with Lucci about the possibility she would be “The Golden Bachelorette” lead. “I believe that they contacted my publicist and it wasn’t for me,” the “All My Children” alum shared.

Lucci revealed, “I watched ‘The Golden Bachelor.’ I really enjoyed watching ‘The Golden Bachelor.’ This is a new addiction for me.”

She noted her mother loved “The Bachelor” franchise. In March, she told Us Weekly she even used to make fun of her mother for watching “The Bachelor.”

Lucci, however, didn’t jump onto the Bachelor Nation bandwagon until recently.

“My assistant told me she was going home to watch ‘The Bachelor’ with her daughters,” Lucci explained. She continued, “She said, ‘Well, it’s really good.’ I watched it. The first time I watched it was that night a couple seasons ago.”

Lucci was “immediately engaged,” she admitted. “I cared. I wanted to know more about these people.” Now, she noted, it’s “My new guilty pleasure.”

As much as she enjoys watching the franchise shows, she did not truly consider the opportunity to become “The Golden Bachelorette.” “I didn’t pursue [it] when they called my publicist to see if I would be interested,” Lucci shared.

“It wasn’t for me, but I do love watching,” she added.

People noted a source told them Lucci was never offered the role. Neither Warner Bros. nor ABC commented on whether she was approached to gauge her interest.

Lucci Lost Her Husband Helmut Huber in 2022

Lucci was previously married to Helmut Huber. People shared the couple wed in 1969 and Huber died in March 2022 at the age of 84.

After his death, Lucci’s publicist, Jessica Sciacchitano, released a statement shared by People. “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend.”

In February 2023, Lucci chatted with “Good Day New York” about her late husband. The “All My Children” veteran said she was “so lucky, so lucky,” to have had Huber as a life partner.

When asked if she was ready to date again, Lucci replied, “No, I’m not ready.” She added, “It’s just 10 months and anyway, whatever the time is, I’m not ready.”

Lucci pointed out that “Everybody’s different” in terms of how soon they are ready to date again after losing a spouse. In her case, she shared, “I just miss him and he’s worth missing. He was really, really the love of my life.”

Bachelor Nation would have enjoyed watching Lucci as “The Golden Bachelorette,” though.

“Love her, that would be so fun!! A true ‘golden’ bachelorette at 77 as opposed to Joan at 61,” one franchise fan shared in “The Bachelor” Subreddit.

“My guess is that they contacted her to feel her out and she immediately turned them down,” suggested another Redditor.

Someone else wrote, “WHAT!!!! I absolutely adore Susan Lucci!!!”

“I would’ve loved to see this,” added a different poster.