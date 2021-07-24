Haylie Duff & ‘The Brady Bunch’ Actors Starring in Lifetime Christmas Movie

Haylie Duff and six former “Brady Bunch” actors are starring in a Lifetime Christmas movie that premieres in 2021. The movie is called “Blending Christmas,” and Duff will star opposite Aaron O’Connell as they navigate the ups and downs of blending a family. Read on to learn all the details about this upcoming movie.

The Movie Is About Two Families Learning to Unite to Get a Couple Back Together

According to a Lifetime press release, here’s the synopsis for the new movie:

The holiday season is in full swing when Emma (Haylie Duff) learns that the resort where she used to spend Christmases with her family is being redeveloped. Her boyfriend Liam (Aaron O’Connell), hatches a plan to bring her to the resort one last time to propose! He secretly invites both their families to join them and Emma is delighted when she arrives to find the whole family bunch there. Of course, no holiday gathering is complete without drama, and soon the families are bickering over every detail! The added stress from trying to blend the two families eventually takes a toll on Emma and Liam, who start questioning their own relationship. Now just days before Christmas, the two families realize that they’re going to have to work together in order to reunite Emma and Liam!

The movie is produced by Hybrid LLC, directed by Marla Sokoloff, and written by Peter Sullivan and Adam Rockoff.

Haylie Duff has a long list of credits to her name, including “The Ladybug,” “The Bachelor Next Door,” “Deadly Delusion,” “Real Rob” (Allison), “Muffin Top: A Love Story,” “The Bad Twin,” “His Secret Family,” “Badge of Honor,” “Desecrated,” “Til Death Do Us Part,” “Sweet Surrender,” “A Belle for Christmas,” “Blackout” (Suzanne), “Massholes” (Haylie), “All About Christmas Eve,” “Napoleon Dynamite” (voice of Summer), “7th Heaven” (Sandy Jameson), “Joan of Arcadia,” “Lizzie McGuire” (Cousin Amy), “Hilary & Haylie Duff: Our Lips Are Sealed,” and more.

Aaron O’Connell’s credits include “The Haves and the Have Nots” (Wyatt), “Black Water,” “NCIS,” “This Is Our Christmas,” “With Love, Christmas,” “My Christmas Love,” “A Prince for Christmas,” “12 Gifts of Christmas,” and more. He’s also appeared on two episodes of Hallmark’s daytime series “Home & Family.”

Six Former ‘The Brady Bunch’ Actors Are Also Starring

Deadline reported that the movie will almost be a “Brady Bunch” reunion of sorts, since six former “Brady Bunch” actors are going to be starring, including the cast who played Greg, Peter, Bobby, Cindy, Jan, and Oliver.

Here’s the “Brady Bunch” portion of the cast:

Barry Williams (John in “Blending Christmas” and Greg on “The Brady Bunch”)

Christopher Knight (Brian in “Blending Christmas” and Peter on “The Brady Bunch”)

Mike Lookinland (Andrew in “Blending Christmas” and Bobby on “The Brady Bunch”)

Susan Olsen (Valerie in “Blending Christmas” and Cindy on “The Brady Bunch”)

Jennifer Elise Cox (Tina in “Blending Christmas” and Jan in “The Brady Bunch Movie”)

Robbie Rist (Sheldon in “Blending Christmas” and Oliver on “The Brady Bunch”)

On Twitter, Williams described the movie as “the ultimate reunion!” And Rist wrote: “Just when I think I’m out, they pull me back in!”

The movie was filmed in March.

Oooh, this is fun…Marla Sokoloff directed Haylie Duff and Aaron O'Connell in movie that also features BRADY BRUNCH alums Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen and Barry Williams. It's called BLENDING CHRISTMAS, and it filmed last month under w/t of Mixed Up 📸 https://t.co/oUxDnBYeo3 pic.twitter.com/g8asPqyQ5s — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) April 13, 2021

Cox did not play Jan in the original “The Brady Bunch” series. However, she did portray Jan in “The Brady Bunch” movies, including “The Brady Bunch Movie” in 1995, and “A Very Brady Sequel” in 1996. Eve Plumb portrayed Jan in “The Brady Bunch” series, but is not appearing in this Lifetime movie.

