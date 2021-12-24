Are Liquor Stores Open or Closed on Christmas Eve & Day 2021?

If you’re wanting to go to a liquor store on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day 2021, whether you can visit or not depends on the laws in your state. Some liquor stores can’t operate on the holiday. Other states will allow liquor stores to be open today, at their own discretion. Read on for more details.

Some Liquor Stores Are Open for Christmas or Christmas Eve, But Many Are Not

The general rule is that if liquor sales are state-controlled, then those liquor stores are more likely to be closed on Christmas Day and at least close early on Christmas Eve. If the stores in a state are privately owned and not state-controlled, then the stores are more likely to be open and it’s up to the owner (unless local laws interfere.) Your best bet is to call your local liquor store and ask if they are open today or not.

States that do not control liquor sales, and thus are more likely to have open liquor stores today, include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin, according to Legal Beer. But even states that don’t control liquor sales might still have rules closing liquor stores on certain holidays.

Which States Allow Liquor Stores to Be Open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

Here’s a look at local state laws as they pertain to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many of the details below are provided by Legal Beer, VinePair, or Wikipedia’s detailed page on alcohol laws here.

If a state in the list below says that liquor sales are not state-controlled or there are no specific holiday restrictions, then it means that liquor stores are more likely to be open today. Laws can also change from time to time, which means some information below might, on rare occasions, be outdated. Because individual stores may also have their own guidelines and because laws can change, it’s best to call your local liquor store just to be certain before you visit. But this guide will help give you an overview on what to expect over the holiday in your state.

