Inside Lizzo’s Weight Loss Journey

Lizzo is one of the superstars taking the stage at tonight’s MTV Video Music Awards, which begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. She is nominated for four awards, including Artist of the Year.

Lizzo Is 34 & Estimated to Weigh 260 Pounds

Lizzo’s real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, according to Showbiz CheatSheet. She was born on April 27, 1988, making her 34 years old as of this writing.

Lizzo stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, according to PopBuzz.

The singer reportedly weighed more than 300 pounds, according to Heightline, before dropping to about 260 pounds more recently.

However, Lizzo also celebrated gaining some weight in early January 2022. She posted a video of herself dancing on Instagram with the caption, “I gained weight💅🏾 I look TF GOODT.”

Lizzo Is a Vegan & Posts About Her Food Choices on TikTok

Lizzo is known for being an advocate for body positivity and is known for taking on body shamers. She told People in March 2022 that she has learned to embrace her natural body. “I think I have a really hot body!” She added, “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard. And what I’m doing is stepping into my confidence and my power to create my own beauty standard.”

But that doesn’t mean she isn’t committed to being healthy. As Teen Vogue reported in 2021, Lizzo has been open on social media about exercising, explaining in one video, “I’ve been working out consistently for the last five years. It may come as a surprise to some of y’all that I’m not working out to have your ideal body type. I’m working out to have my ideal body type.” She posted this exercise video to TikTok three days before the VMAs.

Lizzo has also publicly discussed her food choices. According to Plant Based News, she was a vegetarian for most of her adult life before choosing to become a vegan in the summer of 2020. She has often shared recipes on her TikTok account. In one video in 2020, she shared that a typical day might include a green breakfast smoothie, a kale salad, and mushroom balls.

Lizzo Faced Backlash in 2020 For a Smoothie Detox

In December 2020, Lizzo also faced backlash over a 10-day smoothie detox, NBC reported. Critics pointed out that such detoxes can be unhealthy.

As the BBC reported, Lizzo said at the time that the smoothie detox helped improve her sleep, mental state and her skin following a chaotic month.

“November stressed me out – I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that [messed] my stomach up, and I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was,” Lizzo explained to her fans.

“I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.”

READ NEXT: What Is Nicki Minaj’s Real Name?