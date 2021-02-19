Why Did ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Stars Apryl Jones & Fizz Breakup?

In 2020, Love & Hip Hop Hollywood stars Apryl Jones and Fizz quietly ended their relationship. When they first began dating, they faced major ridicule from their co-stars and the rest of the world due to their previous relationships with Omarion. Jones shares two children with Omarion while Fizz, born Dreux Frederic, was in the group B2K with him during their teenage years. Despite the criticism, they continued on with their relationship until it sizzled out. In a recent interview with MadameNoire, Jones explained why the relationship ended.

I think you can’t come into relationships being half people. I don’t believe in that. I believe you have to come into a relationship being completely whole. And I feel like that’s just not who he was, so for me, it just ran its course. When you’re dealing with a person who doesn’t quite know themselves fully, for me, I can’t deal with that type of stuff; like insecurities and all of that. So it just really ran its course. And I just think there was a lot of pressure for us in general because of the circumstances of me being with O and people thinking [Fizz] was the bad guy when that wasn’t the case. Me and O haven’t been together for now what’s going to be five and a half, six years. When me and Dreux got together, that wasn’t until three and a half years later and they weren’t friends. No one knows that, which doesn’t matter, but I think it was a lot of pressure on our relationship. I think that also played a part in it, too, which made him feel like he was putting me in a situation and you know, all of that pressure. It was just better to end it and be amicable and walk away from it because it wasn’t going to work.’

The two first came back into contact after months of not seeing each other when they began filming Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, which is currently airing Monday nights at 8 p.m on VH1.

“I think that what people can expect to see on this series is, I think from everybody, we all came in with minor issues,” the 34-year-old continued. “Mine happened to be that me and Dreux had not seen each other in months. Like, literally almost a year, and we hadn’t talked in about eight to nine months. You’re going to see us come in, and we’re cordial, but it’s weird. It’s kind of like, I haven’t seen you, I haven’t talked to you so obviously there’s some residual feelings that are there. And not that either one of us wants to be together, but it’s like, we haven’t had that closure. I think you’re going to see that.”

Jones Said She Didn’t Give Omarion a Heads Up About Her Relationship With Fizz

When Jones and Frederic began getting closer, Jones told MadameNoire that she didn’t feel the need to tell Omarion that they were engaging in a romantic relationship. She said contrary to what the public thinks, Frderic and Omarion were not friends, so she didn’t see their relationship as an act of betrayal.

No, I didn’t need to tell him anything. He knew Dreux was around me. He knew we were friends. I didn’t owe O that. After all O did to me? I didn’t owe him anything, period. After all that I went through with him, I wasn’t going to have the respect to be like, “Hey, guess what?” It’s like, we had been through too much at that point. So at this point, I’m at the lowest point of my life and the only person who was there for me was Dreux. I don’t have family here. It was one of those moments where it was like, man, OK, a person’s not just saying this, a person is showing up. Mentally I could have went downhill. I have two kids. When I had my daughter I had postpartum [depression]. But you’re talking about three years later, I’m still struggling because I have someone who should be helping me and he’s not. So, I had a person like Dreux who was there for me who supported me. That’s why I don’t regret it and I don’t take it back and it is what it is [laughs]. I didn’t owe O that.

Despite the heavy criticism and their relationship not working out, Jones said she doesn’t have any regrets.

“Absolutely not,” she said. “I would do it all over again in a heartbeat. I would do everything the exact same way that I did it.”

