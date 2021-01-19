‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Will Star in ‘Fast & Furious 9’

This year, the final installment of the Fast & Furious film series will be released. Besides the regular cast, which includes Vin Diesel, Michelle Bridges, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Tyrese, a Love & Hip Hop star will also be joining the cast. Cardi B will also be starring in Fast & Furious 9.

Vin Diesel uploaded a clip to Instagram while he was filming in the United Kingdom with the “I Like It” rapper sitting next to him.

“Day 86 here on the set of ‘Fast 9,’” he said in the 2019 post. “I know I’m exhausted. We all gave every single thing we could for this movie, put it all on the table, put it all out there.”

Cardi B added: “I’m tired. But I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, this is gonna be the best one.”

Deadline noted that the Grammy-winning star’s role in the flick will be small. Besides Cardi B, Latino pop star Ozuna will also have a guest starring role in the film.

The film was originally slated to be released in 2020 but was pushed back to hit theaters Memorial Day weekend 2021.

“We weren’t popular with exhibitors, but we knew it was probably going to be the best thing for the movies, and now of course we are very relieved that we did,” Filmed Entertainment Group chairman Donna Langley told The Hollywood Reporter about the film’s delay. “We got prime real estate next summer, and we prevented a lot of headaches. We had certainty about some things when there is so much uncertainty. We wanted to nail things down as best we could.”

Cardi B Received First Starring Role in Assisted Living Film

Besides Fast & the Furious 9, Cardi B was able to snag another acting role, but this one is major. Variety reported that the Bronx, New York native got her first starring role in a major film titled Assisted Living.

In the movie, she will be starring as Amber, a criminal who is on the run after committing a robbery that turned out to be a flop. While running from the law and her old comrades, she finds herself hiding out at her estranged grandmother’s assisted living home and begins disguising herself as an elderly person.

According to Variety, the film is described as a “raucous comedy” with “tremendous heart” in the vein of classic funny films like Tootsie, Sister Act and Mrs. Doubtfire.”

Cardi, born Belcalis Almanzar, said when she got her first taste of acting while filming Hustlers, she was surprised at how long the work day was.

“I couldn’t believe that I was, like, on set for, like, 16 hours… [I was like] is this what actors and actresses gotta go through?,” she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Artists, we have long days, but it’s full of excitement, we move around, we’re doing something.”

She said she was also upset that she couldn’t show off her pole dancing skills in a film that is about her former profession. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said she was still recovering from plastic surgery and couldn’t dance on the stripper pole.

“You know what? I was really mad because let me tell you something — when I did the movie, I just got my t****** done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, ‘This is my moment to shine, and I can’t shine because I can’t climb!’ So I was mad. I was like, ‘G********!'”

