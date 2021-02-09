Is the WWE Looking at Signing Cardi B?

Love & Hip Hop: New York icon Cardi B is wanted by the WWE, according to the company’s chief revenue officer Nick Khan.

In December 2020, Cardi’s name was brought up in a segment on WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night Raw. After which, Cardi took to Twitter to discuss her fandom of professional wrestling, namechecking stars such as John Cena, Batista and Trish Stratus among her favorites. Cardi also brought up Vince McMahon joking that the WWE owner should watch his back after her name was brought up on Raw.

Khan Said He Wants ‘Cardi B to Get Involved’

Khan told Forbes Magazine in February 2021 that WWE was looking at signing Cardi B in order for the company to be able to continue to market to young people. Khan said in response to a question about musical acts joining the company based on the success of Bad Bunny’s run with the company. Khan said:

Yes, and specifically the two that you just mentioned. Obviously, there is no touring right now, so the ability to get Bad Bunny for however long this run is going to be—and you’re going to see a lot of him—I don’t believe that would have existed in a world where Bad Bunny was on tour. That’s going to be a continual effort, so we’re always going to watch Bad Bunny, Cardi B to get involved. It made it a touch easier to get a deal done this time because they weren’t—over the course of however long the deal is—is not in 25 different cities during that time. The bulk of concert money is made in the summertime. It doesn’t appear as if there are going to be big tours during the summer, even we’re all hopeful, so we’ll see what other folks we’re talking to and who you’ll see in the mix.

Will Cardi B’s WWE Presence Involve Lacey Evans?

When Cardi B first expressed interest in the WWE, one of the company’s stars, Lacey Evans chimed in to bring up Cardi’s real-life feud with fellow New York rapper Nicki Minaj. Evans said, “Careful what you wish for ya nasty…we aren’t @NICKIMINAJ. You’ll get sent home with more than a busted eye.” According to a now-deleted tweet from Cardi that Evans posted on her Instagram page, the rapper said, “A white woman can’t never put fear on me sweetie…Got me f***** up. I was showing love to WWE the whole night yesterday I don’t where the f*** you came from with your unnecessary b*******.”

Evans responded to Cardi’s new threat by saying, “Aww bless your heart! @iamcardib U got it all wrong. I heard DEBUT and was giving you a friendly heads up! But since you wanna be a bad ass… keep me in mind when/if you show up to @WWE. Ill kick your ass while listening to your music.”

At the time of writing, there has been no deal announced between Cardi B and the WWE.

