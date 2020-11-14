K. Michelle Cried After Being Rejected From This Show

Besides being a Grammy-nominated singer, K. Michelle has tried to become an actress as well. The Love & Hip Hop star revealed on her social media that she auditioned for a role on a new STARZ series that has become highly popular but was turned down.

On her Instagram Live, the “VSOP” singer revealed that she had auditioned for the role of Mercedes for the strip club drama P-Valley but didn’t get the part. She said that she had tried out a few times and it was between her and Brandee Evans, who ended up getting the role. She said that one of the reasons why she didn’t get the role was because her body wasn’t fully recovered from having her illegal silicone butt implants removed.

“Brandee, who plays Mercedes, [and] I auditioned for months for this part as Mercedes and it was between me and her,” she said in the video. “My body wasn’t together. I had holes in me…That was my first role that I was really that close to getting.”

She went on to say that though she wasn’t casted on the show, she is proud to see the show thriving and being well-received. Though she is rooting for the show, she said it still hurts her that she wasn’t casted and that she’s even cried about it.

“I am so proud of these woman but I can’t lie though that s*** hurts,” she said. “I’ve cried about it. I have been hurt, depressed, been depressed about it for days, for months. I was so close, you know? …But God knew, you’re not confident in your body right now. You need to get those holes in your body fixed.”

K. Michelle Said She Had 4 Surgeries to Remove Her Butt Implants

In 2018, K. Michelle opened up about her decision to remove her butt implants after it significantly affected her health. She told People that she initially decided to have silicone butt implants injected to help her further her career. About five years later, she began to experience pain in her back and legs, migraines and fatigue. She later found out that the silicone had spread down her legs and began damaging the tissue there.

“It’s the scariest thing in life, and I’m a tough girl,” she said. “I had these lumps and I was very disfigured.”

One doctor tried liposuction to remove the silicone, but it spread it. She then had three more surgeries to remove dead tissue from her body. She also had two blood transfusions because she had become so sick.

“I’ve gone through a physical transformation, a mental transformation, I think I’m more tough,” the Memphis, Tennessee native said about the overall experience. “I’ve always been a fighter and able to survive but it’s made me pay attention to other people around me and all the things I take for granted. Now, I don’t take a minute for granted. And hopefully this [transformation] will go on through the rest of my life and not just through this healing process, but so people can tell the difference in my fight. It’s even stronger.”

She recently revealed that she will be having reconstructive surgery soon.

“Woke up to great news about my reconstructive surgery,” she said on Instagram. “It’s FINALLY this month in a couple of weeks. This journey has been one of the most difficult[tasks] that God has assigned to me.”

