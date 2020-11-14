Is Andre Marhold Dating This ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star?

Jeffree Star’s former rumored lover Andre Marhold has been spotted with Bobby Lytes, who stars on Love & Hip Hop Miami. After being spotted at Lytes’ birthday party, they began appearing on social media together.

After rumors began swirling that Lytes and Marhold were romantically involved, Lytes was criticized by some of his followers and called “messy” for dating Marhold. The former basketball player has a son from a former relationship and the mother of his child had expressed being hurt over Marhold no longer being with her on social media when he was affiliated with Star. After receiving backlash due to Marhold having a son and previously dating Star, Lytes posted a video on Instagram responding to all the feedback.

“Me and Andre, we’re cool,” he said in a video posted by Hollywood Unlocked. “We don’t have a label on anything. Another thing about me is that I am a very respectful person. I don’t come to bring drama. I am not a homewrecker.”

Marhold and Lytes continued to be spotted together out bowling and even posted a racy video of them in a pool together. He also posted a photo of he and Lytes together and added a caption that seemed to throw a jab at Star.

“MIA was fun!!! Def not worried about no [star],” he said with a shooting star emoji. He has since removed the latter part.

Jeffree Star Accused Andre Marhold of Stealing From Him

Marhold first came into the spotlight when he was rumored to be dating makeup artist Jeffree Star. Back in August, Star posted a photo wrapped in Marhold’s arms with the now-deleted caption: “Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year.”

In September, Star then posted a video to his Instagram saying that he and Marhold weren’t in an exclusive relationship.

“I am genuinely having a good time,” he said on Instagram according to Life & Style. “No, I am not in a serious relationship. No, I am not in love.”

It was revealed that their fun times were over when Star commented under one of Marhold’s Instagram photos asking if Marhold can return things that he accused him of stealing from him.

“Hey! Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back you stole from my house??,” he wrote. “What kind of lowlife f******* scum does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, just ask.”

Jeffree Star’s boyfriend has allegedly robbed him. pic.twitter.com/OZa6r2wpAv — HĪPMAGAZINE.ORG (@hipmagazineorg) September 30, 2020

In a video on their Instagram story, Star accused Marhold of taking Louis Vuitton luggage, sunglasses and backpacks.

So, I’ve been hanging out with someone. Just two grown adults having sex and chilling, nothing serious, but I was presented a whole different person than who this man really was. About a week ago, Jeffree Lynn discovered a lot of things. This person secretly had no job, no money, not even a bank account, and we’re talking this person is 30-years-plus. So, all these things that I were told were all false and I was lied to. And I was like, ‘Okay, bye sweetie, it was really good meeting you, thanks.’

