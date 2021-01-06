‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Stars Celebrate Georgia Senate Run-Off Results

Love & Hip-Hop stars from Atlanta and New York have been celebrating the results of Georgia’s Senate run-off election as Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff appear to have secured victories.

At the time of writing, NBC News has projected that Warnock has defeated Kelly Loeffler and while Jon Ossoff has claimed victory over Senator David Purdue, that race has not been called.

As with President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Peach State, many are crediting the Democrats’ victories to the efforts of Stacy Abrams. The Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports that over the past decade Abrams, who was narrowly defeated by Brian Kemp in her bid for governor in 2018, has helped to build an apparatus “that laid the groundwork for Democratic successes,” the newspaper said. The AJC credited Abrams with creating one of “Georgia’s foremost political powers” in the Fair Fight voting rights group following her 2018 defeat. ‘

With Democratic Party now in line to take control in the senate, the eyes of the country were on Georgia and our friends from Love & Hip-Hop were no different. Here are some of the best responses to the apparent Democratic victory:

Joe Budden Is Spreading the Message that Mitch McConnell Is About to Become the Senate Minority Leader

Say it with me: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. — Katie Porter (@katieporteroc) January 6, 2021

Love & Hip-Hip: New York star and podcast guru Joe Budden retweeted a message from California congresswoman Katie Porter that mocked Senator Mitch McConnell’s apparent demotion from his position as Senate Majority Leader. The message read, “Say it with me: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.”

Rasheeda Says: ‘Our Voices Have Been Heard’

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta’s Rasheeda, who early urged her followers to vote, celebrated the victory in an Instagram post. Rasheeda wrote in the post, “Our voices have been heard.”

Rasheeda’s other half Kirk Frost posted on Instagram to say, “When we come together we can make the change we need!”

Bridget Kelly Says: ‘Black People Saved Themselves’

Black people didn’t save you. Black people saved ourselves, once again. Black people saved themselves in a state that tried VERY hard to prevent that from happening again. But that’s the funny thing about justice: When *Black people* win… *everybody* benefits. Fancy that. pic.twitter.com/c76ket6Ikc — brittany packnett cunningham. (@MsPackyetti) January 6, 2021

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood’s Bridget Kelly, while not mentioning the Georgia elections by name, retweeted two politically charged messages as the election counting drew to a close. One message from campaigner and Project Zero founder Brittany Packnett Cunningham read, “Black people didn’t save you. Black people saved ourselves, once again. Black people saved themselves in a state that tried VERY hard to prevent that from happening again. But that’s the funny thing about justice: When *Black people* win… *everybody* benefits. Fancy that.”

While another tweet retweeted by Kelly was from Abby Norman. It read, “Dear white women praising Stacey Abrams, Okay now find the black women in your sphere, in your office, in your PTA and listen to them too. Stacey would want you to, and she wouldn’t have to work so damn hard if we had already done this.”

Olivia Isn’t Celebrating Just Yet

At the time of writing, Love & Hip-Hop: New York’s Olivia wasn’t ready to celebrate just yet tweeting, “Good morning. I still got the champagne chilling cause I refuse to celebrate until they officially call it for Ossoff. I don’t mind drinking early Woman shruggingit’s mimosa and Bellini hour lots of placesLoudly crying face. Cheers to the senate takeover Bottle with popping corkClinking glasses.”

Rich Dollaz Called Stacey Abrams ‘The Most Powerful Woman in America’

Tonight’s senate race tells u w/o Trump on the ticket the MAGA voters have gone back under their rock thus leaving the Republicans flat / gotta be a terrible scenario to be held hostage – if damned if u do damned if u don’t was a Political party it would be Repubs — Rich Dollaz (@richdollaz) January 6, 2021

Her co-star on the show, Rich Dollaz, tweeted, “Say what u wanna about Ga but they showed up for Blue Flag of United States this go round !!!!!!” He earlier tweeted, “Tonight’s senate race tells u w/o Trump on the ticket the MAGA voters have gone back under their rock thus leaving the Republicans flat / gotta be a terrible scenario to be held hostage – if damned if u do damned if u don’t was a Political party it would be Repubs.”

Dollaz also took time to celebrate Stacey Abrams by calling her “the most powerful woman in the United States.”

