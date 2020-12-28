‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sparks Engagement Rumors

Masika Kalysha, known for starring on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, was flashing a huge diamond ring on social media and fans are wondering if she is now engaged. The VH1 and WeTV reality star was seen on her Instagram story cuddling with her boyfriend and showing off a diamond ring on her finger. Her boyfriend, whose name on Instagram is “1of1Champ,” also posted a now-deleted message on his Instagram story that they were tying the knot.

“Since she thought it was a game I married her,” he wrote on Instagram, which was captured by The Shade Room.

She also posted a video of them opening a bottle of champagne, which seemingly was to celebrate their engagement. Masika Kalysha has been posting a lot about her relationship on Twitter and also shared videos on her Instagram story of her and partner spending Thanksgiving together with her daughter, Khari Barbie.

Who Is Masika Kalysha’s Boyfriend?

Masika Kalysha’s boyfriend is Jamar Champ, an author and entrepreneur who hails from Houston, Texas. He released a book called Thoughts of a Made Man in 2018, which is described as a “guide to tackling life obstacles and overcoming setbacks,” according to his website. Here’s the book’s synopsis from Amazon:

Are you ready to learn what it takes to be a man? Thoughts of a Made Man give an insight of life from a man’s perspective. Although the character and traits are embedded as early as childhood, they are mastered when faced with adversity. No one can control what happens to them, but they can learn from it and not let it define them. There is no easy way out when it comes to life’s circumstances. You CHOOSE who you want to BECOME. Take a behind the scenes look at Jamar Champ’s perception of beliefs and knowledge based on his reality. He gives insight on success and how to live a life of legacy.

Champ also has his own company called J Champ Enterprises where he sells clothes, watches, masks and books from other authors. According to his LinkedIn, he attended the University of Houston and majored in sociology and anthropology. It is also listed that he is a the CEO of J&R Transports, “a bigger scale industrial field brokering and carrier service for logistics/freight.” J Champ Enterprises is described as a “consultant company with variation of investors, managements branding, essential business development tools and finance opportunities.”

Before attending the University of Houston, he attended and played football at North Dakota State University. According to his player profile on their website, he was a wide receiver and was a “part of a talented freshman class” and he was described as a “Speedy receiver and kick returner making the transition to the college game. During his freshman year he “Saw action in nine games at both wide receiver and special teams … Caught two passes for eight yards and returned a pair of kickoffs for an average of 26.5 yards per return.”

