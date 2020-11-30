Alexis Sharkey Missing: Newlywed Woman Vanishes in Houston, Texas

Alexis Sharkey is a 26-year-old newlywed Houston, Texas, woman who has vanished without a trace. She works as a hair and skincare consultant, and her loved ones have launched a determined search to find her.

Sharkey’s mother, Stacey Clark Robinault, took to social media and Texas television stations to share word of her daughter’s disappearance. Sharkey’s husband, Tom Sharkey, has shared Robinault’s post on his own Facebook page.

The family told local television that Alexis was last seen on Friday, November 27. Alexis is also known as “Lexis” or “Lex.” She drives a white Jeep Rubicon.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Sharkey’s Mom Wrote, ‘We Are So Very Desperate’

In an emotional post on November 28, Robinault said her daughter was last seen in Houston, Texas, where she had lived since January.

“Please share this post!!! My daughter, Alexis Sharkey, is missing!!” she wrote.

“No one has heard from her for over 24 hours and the police are involved. She has lived in Houston Texas since January and that was where she was last seen. Please help us find her and bring her home safely!! We are so very desperate!!! Please share!!”

Other people in her circle shared information also. “Alexis Sharkey is a 26 year old women who is located in Houston, Texas. She is 120 pounds and her family last heard from her on Friday, the 27th at 6 pm. Alexis is married, works full time selling Monat, and although I don’t know her personally, several of my friends know her very well!” wrote one woman on Facebook. “I find it very weird for someone who works full time on social media to ghost her platform, especially on a Black Friday weekend! Please share and reach out to people who are in her area to keep an eye out! Someone like her doesn’t just go off grid!!! Bring this sweet lady home!!!😭😭❤️”

Monat is a premium hair and skincare company.

2. Sharkey, Who Was From Pennsylvania, Shared Conservative Political Views on Facebook

On Facebook, Sharkey wrote that she studied biology education at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

She shared some conservative political opinions on Facebook, where she posted information that diminished the seriousness of COVID-19 and news stories critical of former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a post on abortion, she revealed, “I was a child who grew up in a loving Christian home, who had all Christian family and friends. I was truly indoctrinated in it.” She also wrote, “Scrolling through fb and seeing all these posts judging people for abortions is making me feel sick. I’ve never had one and I still feel sick. So much judgement you have no idea what anyone’s going through.”

Her Instagram page is filled with glamour shots.

In another post, she wrote, “I know taxes are necessary but income tax really is criminal.”

3. Sharkey’s Husband Notified Her Mother That Alexis Was Missing, the Mom Says

In an interview with ABC13, Robinault said that the disappearance was not like her daughter.

Robinault last spoke with Sharkey right before Thanksgiving.

“[Thanksgiving] was a busy day on her end and our end and so it was just one of those passing, type of ‘Love you’ things,” the mother, who is from Pennsylvania, told the television station. “Then Friday … honestly, Friday got away. [It was a] busy day. We never talked, and then she went missing Friday night and I have not seen her or heard from her since.”

She told ABC13 that Sharkey’s husband called her on Saturday, November 28 to say she was missing and he hadn’t heard from her since that Friday. She said the family was now in “full panic mode.”

4. Sharkey’s Husband Showcases His Muscular Physique on Social Media & Questioned Whether COVID-19 Was a ‘Rumor’

Sharkey shared photos with her husband, Tom Sharkey, on Facebook. They recently dressed up as Vikings for Halloween. On Facebook, her husband says he is a consultant at West Texas, a Facebook page that describes its mission as “to provide information relevant to West Texas regarding travel, culture and life.”

He also wrote that he “studied at the School of Hard Knocks” and was from Fort Myers, Florida. His Facebook page is filled with bodybuilding pictures.

Days before his wife went missing, he wrote, “When a person looses all they consider everything in their life! And they are at their own personal rock bottom! It’s then, when you see who they Truly are and choose to be! Life hits hard! HIT HARDER!!!

This is a message for a friend. NOW! Get up! Rub some dirt in it! I know who you are!!! Now show me!!!”

He frequently shares conservative political views on Facebook, including pro Donald Trump and anti Joe Biden content. He wrote with one video of Biden, “Yea! Great choice! Do your research! This is a bad decision America!”

On Facebook, Tom Sharkey wrote, “Okay…. what if c0¥1 i9 was a rumor? Like never really existed. And other viruses were to blame like every other year? Think about it!”

5. Alexis Left After an Argument, a Local Television Station Says

According to Click2Houston, Alexis was with friends. “Her mother said there was an argument and she left and didn’t take her car,” the television station reported, but it didn’t provide additional details of that argument.

Her friends then filed a police report, and her husband was notified, the TV station reports.