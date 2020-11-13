‘Love & Hip-Hop’ Star Says ‘Black Reality Stars Literally Slaves to the Machine’

A star of both Love & Hip-Hop Hollywood and Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta has said that Black reality TV stars are made to be “literally a slave to the machine.”

In an interview with The Jasmine Brand that was published on November 12, Monice Slaughter, 33, cited relatively low pay and the lack of product ownership as the reasons for her thinking.

Slaughter also mentioned one of the masterminds behind the Keeping Up With the Kardashians empire, Kris Jenner, during the interview. Slaughter said Black reality stars are “not being managed by Kris Jenners.” The former fiancee of B2K’s Fizz also said that Black reality stars do not have a group of people who tell them, “We know your worth, we’re gonna fight for your worth, and we’re not gonna let you do anything that is below what you’re worth.”

Slaughter went on to allege that Love & Hip-Hop was “listed as a 48-minute infomercial.” She says that using a loophole, producers were able to get out of paying stars appropriately or adhering to filming time limit rules. In another section of the interview, Slaughter accused Black-owned production companies of being two-faced in telling networks not to work with certain stars by saying, “She’s insubordinate, she’s hard to work with, she’s difficult.”

Slaughter Said She Was Leaving Love & Hip-Hop in Order to Get Her ‘Head Right’

During the 2019 Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta reunion show, Slaughter announced her departure from the franchise. In announcing her departure, Slaughter said her main focus was “getting [her] head right and in all honesty leaving is going to help me to be the best parent I can be for Kamron.” Slaughter has a son with her former fiance, Fizz.

In October 2014, Slaughter told The Source in an interview that it was her son’s father who helped to get her cast on Love & Hip-Hop. Slaughter said, “I got on the show because I guess my son’s father went in for an interview and handed over my information. They called me. I auditioned I guess just like everybody else had to and here we are.”

During the same interview, Slaughter said that she was happy to be cast in Love & Hip-Hop because it allowed the world to see what her co-parenting relationship was like with her son’s father. She said:

The world is going to see him show his ass, watching him bury himself, destroy himself, and when that day comes, I’m going to be happy because for once it will be millions of people and not just me who witness it and so maybe, just maybe the world could understand why I went crazy for like 2.5 seconds when we broke up, that kind of landed us in this mess in the first place.

Slaughter Was Last in the News When She Revealed Her Past Relationship With Shaq

Slaughter was last in the news in late October 2020 when she admitted to dating NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal back in 2011. Slaughter said that the former Laker told her he was “done being a player.”

Slaughter added, “He broke it off with me because I was asking too many questions.” Despite the break-up, Slaughter said that she and Shaq are “still good friends” and that if she “ever really, really needed him, he’d be there… I think he and I are also better off as friends.”

Prior to that, Slaughter alleged in a September 2020 interview on The Domenick Nati Show that her son’s father failed to pay child support for ten years.

