‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Welcomes Her First Baby

Former Love & Hip Hop star Rah Ali has welcomed her first child. The news was revealed via the Instagram page for her blog, It’s Onsite!

“OnSite is overjoyed to announce Rah Ali safely welcomed her healthy and beautiful baby girl today, 11-11-2020,” they captioned a photo of Ali with her newborn baby. “Mommy and baby are both doing well.”

Other Love & Hip Hops stars congratulated Ali on her new bundle of joy. Kyomi Leslie, who is a newbie on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, commented under the post.

“Congrats @rah_ali loveeee youuu! You Did that honey!,” she wrote.

Joseline Hernandez also commented saying “Congratulations” with a heart emoji.

Ali revealed that she was expecting back in August 2020. The stiletto expert told People that she was “overwhelmed with joy” and “thankful” that she was pregnant especially after she suffered a miscarriage in June 2019.

“Despite constantly micromanaging my family to be sure they stay safe during this health crisis, there’s absolutely nothing that has gotten my time or attention outside of preparing for our baby and keeping the energy around me pure and positive,” she said about being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m a living testament to the phrase, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff.'”

Rah Ali Suffered a Miscarriage When She Was 5 Months Pregnant

In 2019, Rah Ali had a miscarriage when she was five months pregnant with her daughter, whom she had named Sanaa.

“When you’re pregnant with your first child, it’s a whole mental thing just knowing that you’re going to deliver,” she told People about the terrible loss in 2019. “Every day you count down and see [your due date] getting closer and closer. At five months, I hadn’t even come to the realization that it was going to happen. It was the worst experience of my life.”

Ali said that she was experiencing cramps that increasingly got worse. She later found out that she was going into labor at just 20 weeks.

“I called my husband and he rushed home. The ambulance came and they took me to the hospital. That’s when they told me that my cervix was completely open and that my water had broken.”

Shortly after delivery, her baby died.

“I held her … and she slept in the room with us until the morning when they took her away,” she said. “I felt like I lost my soul.”

Despite being a reality star, Ali has been private about her personal life, especially when it comes to her marriage. She has never posted her husband on social media. In a 2017 interview with VH1, she explained why she keeps him and her relationship out of the spotlight.

“Why would I [publicize my wedding]?,” she said. “To prove to someone else that someone loves me? We know! I don’t have anything to prove.”

