‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Apologizes to Wife For ‘Childish’ Behavior

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena revealed that they were going through a rough patch in their marriage with their recent posts on social media. Samuels shocked followers when he posted a picture with the caption “BACHELOR‼️ Ending 2020 right!!!” earlier this week. He had also tagged Divorce Court on the photo, insinuating that he was ready to end his marriage of just over a year. Now, he is apologizing for doing such a thing.

In an Instagram post, Samuels posted an apology to Mena for his actions.

“A man is nothing without his family,” Samuels captioned a photo of him working out. “I’m not a bachelor & I love my wife I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there.”

He also changed the caption of his photo from declaring his bachelor status to “10:30 am Friday ‼️‼️ Word premiere” to promote the release of his single, “Credit.”

Samuels Suggested That He Blocked Mena From Calling Him

Along with posting that he would be ending 2020 as a bachelor, Samuels also vented his anger via Twitter. One of his posts suggested that he blocked his wife.

“I think the block feature on the iPhone is its best feature,” he tweeted. “It brings such peace & serenity. Great way to keep jack a**** away. Thank you Steve Jobs!”

He also posted cryptic tweets like “pathetic” and “biggest regret,” which followers believed were about his wife.

Mena responded with her own tweet.

“No cocky s***, ain’t too many like me,” she wrote. “No man could ever stop me!!!!!!!”

She added: “Scorpio stings are the most beautiful pain.”

Mena and Samuels had celebrated their first wedding anniversary on October 7, 2020.

While Samuels Was Posting About His Marriage, Mena Posted the First Picture of Their Daughter On Social Media

In the midst of their conflict, Mena posted the first photo of their nine-month-old daughter, Safire Majesty, on social media.

“The BEST part of 2020 🌹 My Safire Majesty,” she captioned the photo of the baby.

Samuels unveiled his baby girl in the new music video for his single, “Credit.” In the video, he is cradling her as he raps the lyrics. She also gets the spotlight to herself with footage of her crawling.

He then posted her on social media.

“Safaree x Safire ! GIRL DAD,” he captioned a photo of him kissing her. “I wasn’t hiding you from the world I was hiding the world from you . Thank you for being in my video and not charging me.”

Fellow Love & Hip Hop New York star Yandy Smith commented under the clip of his new video starring Safire.

“Get it bro! She’s soooooo beautiful,” she commented.

