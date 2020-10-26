Cardi B’s Cousin Arrested by Police in Beverly Hills

Cardi B’s husband and cousin had police contact over the weekend. While in Beverly Hills, Cardi’s husband, rapper Offset of the Migos, and her cousin Marcelo Almanzar were stopped by police on October 24, 2020, E! Online reported. As the “WAP” rapper shopped in the Hermes store, police approached the two men after being told that Almanzar pointed a firearm at someone from the vehicle. This led to Almanzar being arrested.

The Beverly Hills Police Department posted a statement on Twitter that confirmed that “the passenger in the vehicle was arrested” and that “the victim of the crime did not desire to press charges for the pointing of the weapon.”

Even though the unidentified individual didn’t press any charges against Almanzar, he was still charged with carrying a loaded firearm in public and carrying a concealed weapon. His bail was $35,000 and Daily Mail reported he was released around 9:35 p.m that night.

BHPD Statement on 10/24/2020 Arrest: pic.twitter.com/MQS7B6Rvav — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) October 25, 2020

Offset Was Recording on Instagram Live While Being Stopped By Police

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGv4-mfgkHH/

Offset was on Instagram Live while being pulled over by Beverly Hills police. On the video, the “Stir Fry” rapper refuses to exit his vehicle and take his hands off the steering wheel. When asked why, he replied “because you’ve got guns out.”

Another officer then explains to Offset that the police “were told that you guys were waving guns.” Offset then said:

“I’m a celebrity. You know who I am?” the rapper replies. “I’m Offset from the Migos. They’re fans, that’s why they’re following me, bro.” Another officer then said that “has nothing to do with why we’re here.”

The police begin to try to open Offset’s door despite him telling them to stop. They then proceed to take him out of his vehicle and handcuff him. Offset wasn’t arrested though, only detained by police and released shortly after.

“There have been media reports that entertainer Offset was arrested,” Sergeant Audra Alatorre told E! News. “Those reports are inaccurate.”

A representative for the Atlanta rapper said that he was detained while a Trump rally was happening.

“Artist and Philanthropist Offset was detained by the Beverly Hills Police Department following an attack by aggressive Trump supporters,” Derrian Perry said to People. “He was released shortly thereafter. Offset thanks his fans for their support and wishes everyone peace and safety during these trying times. He encourages everyone to get out and vote because nothing changes if nothing changes.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGv38I3Ae-B/

Cardi B Pleaded For Offset to Not Be Detained

As police were putting handcuffs on Offset, Cardi B was seen on video angrily approaching the scene questioning what was happening and pleading for him to be let go.

“That’s my husband! Why are you pointing a gun at him?,” she can be heard saying in an Instagram video.

She became highly upset that her husband was being detained because he wasn’t armed.

“No! This is crazy! My husband is not armed. My husband is not armed,” she shouted.

See the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGyhiP7DISH/

READ NEXT: Reality Star Posts Alarming Posts on Social Media