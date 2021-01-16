Luna Magic on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Shaira Frías and Mabel Frías took their company, Luna Magic, to the sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors on the show.

Luna Magic, according to the episode synopsis, was brought to the Sharks by “Afro-Latina sisters from Los Angeles, California” and they “pitch the Sharks their vibrant beauty and lifestyle brand that celebrates their mutual love for their multicultural heritage.”

The entrepreneurs pitched their product to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and guest Shark, MBL legend Alex Rodriguez.

Here’s what you should know about Luna Magic on ‘Shark Tank’:

1. Luna Magic Was Founded in Los Angeles

Luna Magic was founded by Afro-Latina and Dominican-American sisters Mabel and Shaira Frías, according to the company website. The company was founded in Los Angeles.

“By combining their passions for beauty and lifestyle, they created a vibrant brand that celebrates their mutual love for their multicultural heritage, Latin culture and music – in living color,” the website reads.

The brand was founded in the interest of creating “high-performance cosmetics, bold flavor, diversity, inclusivity and vibrancy” for the beauty industry.

2. The Founders Have Different Professional Backgrounds

According to the company website, the Frías sisters have very different professional backgrounds.

Mabel Frías has worked in digital merchandising for most of her professional life including with beauty, fashion and lifestyle brands. She has worked with Macy’s, Nordstron and Savage x Fenty. She holds a degree in history and a Master’s degree in history of decorative arts and design.

Shaira Frías, on the other hand, has worked as a professional makeup artist and journalist for NY1, Fox News Latino and Mundo Hispanico. She holds a degree in journalism and Spanish.

3. The Company Sells Beauty Projects

Currently, Luna Magic beauty sells a variety of beauty projects, which are available to purchase online.

The bestseller on the website is their eyeshadow makeup palette, which contains 12 colors of eyeshadow and sells for $18. Other bestsellers include the Faux Minx Lashes Trio, which is six pairs of fake eyelashes for $21. Another is a bundle of the eyeshadow palette and makeup brushes.

They also sell liquid lipstick, eye brushes set, T-shirts and other accessories.

4. The Company Won a Glossier Grant

In May 2020, Luna Magic won a grant from Glossier after the company committed to providing half a million dollars in grant money across the beauty industry.

“As part of the grant program, we have received a monetary grant to assist with our growth plans and receive mentorship support from their executive leadership team,” the announcement reads. “As part of the grant program, we have received a monetary grant to assist with our growth plans and receive mentorship support from their executive leadership team.”

The statement says that the company received a landing page on the Glossier website and a review of their bestselling palette.

5. Their Products Were Used to Create a Look for Cardi B

According to an interview with Voyage LA, Luna Magic has been featured on People En Español, which they were excited about because they read it when they were younger alongside their parents.

“We were also proud that within a few months of launching, we got in touch with celebrity makeup artist Erika La Pearl who created a stunning makeup look on artist Cardi B for this year’s BeautyCon NY,” they said. “It was such a vote of confidence to have two women (the artist and her muse) play with our products on such a major conference in our hometown of NYC.”

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the women score a deal from one of the Sharks.

READ NEXT: Electra Beverages on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know